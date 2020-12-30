If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are both in stock right now at Amazon, and they’re best-sellers among our readers.

On top of that, a special coupon slashes AccuMed cup style masks to the lowest price we’ve ever seen — just $2.12 each.

Purell hand sanitizer is also back in stock today at Amazon, and several different listings are discounted.

With coronavirus cases skyrocketing yet again all across the country, there are two main things that our readers have been stocking up on lately. As it turns out, they both happen to be in stock right now on Amazon at the best prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

First and foremost, there’s a special Amazon coupon that slashes AccuMed cup style masks to just $2.12 each, matching the lowest price of all time. These masks come from a US-based company, which is something that a lot of our readers are always in search of.

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Next up, we have Powecom KN95 face masks, which have been best-sellers among our readers since the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Back then, they were priced at $45 per box, which works out to $4.50 per mask since each pack ships with 10 respirators. Thankfully, prices have come down quite a bit since then, and 10-packs are now in stock at Amazon for $25.99 each. That’s just a tiny bit more expensive than AccuMed’s cup style masks.

Also of note, these are the Powecom masks with elastic headbands that go around the back of your head instead of behind your ears. Lots of people find these headbands to be more comfortable and more secure.

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

In addition to the two masks listed above, AccuMed foldable face masks have also been extremely popular lately among our readers. These masks are available with elastic headbands just like the Powecom and cup style masks noted above. A second version with elastic earloops is available as well though, so both bases are covered. These masks are also available in three different colors: White, black, and even pink!

Apart from face masks, the other pandemic essential our readers have been stocking up on lately is Purell — and there are so many listing sin stock right now at the lowest prices we’ve seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Purell 8oz pump bottles are the most sought-after Purell bottles out there among our readers, and they’re also often the hardest to find in stores. Shockingly, Amazon has 12-packs in stock for less than $50 right now. You can also save big on 1-liter Purell bottles if you just want to refill the pump bottles and travel bottles you already have. If you need to re-up your supply 8-packs of Purell travel bottles sold directly by Amazon are in stock right now for less than $16.

Last but not least, Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find in stores right now are back in stock at the lowest price we’ve seen in quite some time.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.