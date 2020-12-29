If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can now find NIOSH N95 masks for sale online at a few online retailers, but prices are still severely gouged in many cases.

There’s also another reason you should avoid them: Hospitals and frontline workers are running out of N95 masks.

Stock up on AccuMed cup style face masks and Powecom KN95 masks instead — both have been flying off the shelves lately.

With coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations continuing to soar all across the country, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that inventory of crucial N95 masks in the US is running low. Even though they’re a bit easier to find online now than they were a few months ago, buying them means that you’re taking inventory away from the frontline workers who need them most. On top of that, most NIOSH N95 masks you can find online are severely price-gouged. Thankfully, there are plenty of coronavirus pandemic essentials out there that are far more affordable.

As far as hand hygiene goes, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. The hottest listings at the moment are 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere. Then, when it comes to face covers, Amazon has a bunch of solid options in stock.

First and foremost, definitely check out AccuMed cup style masks and Powecom KN95 face masks now that they’re both back in stock. The latter has been flying off the shelves at Amazon for months now, while those AccuMed masks are somewhat new but have rocketed to the top of the list among our readers.

You can easily spend $100 or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks because prices are so inflated, but Powecom’s KN95 masks retail for $45 per 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay about half that much. Meanwhile, a 15% coupon on Amazon slashes AccuMed cup style masks to just $2.12 each — that’s the lowest price out there for face masks that are best-sellers among our readers.

On top of all that, foldable AccuMed KN95 masks that work just as well as the aforementioned masks are available in three colors — including black! What’s more, you can get these masks with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands that many people find to be more comfortable and secure.

