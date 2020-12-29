The Eternals is the most mysterious Marvel movie in the upcoming Phase 4, introducing a brand new team of heroes that has yet to appear in the MCU.

The film was supposed to launch in early November, but was postponed a full year on account of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of leaks coming from the most unexpected places now reveal some Eternals details, well ahead of the film’s new release date.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 was delayed by a full year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Marvel was forced to reshuffle the order of films and TV series premieres, with WandaVision becoming the first Phase 4 title. The TV show will launch on January 15th, with other Marvel shows to follow on Disney+ this year. Marvel did announce the entire 2021 slate at Disney’s Investor Day event a few days ago, including launch details for several of the TV series.

Black Widow, which was supposed to open in early May 2020, has been postponed by one full year. The same goes for Eternals, which is set to launch on November 5th. The latter is one of the most mysterious Marvel films in Phase 4 so far, as it’s about to introduce a variety of heroes that have never appeared in the MCU so far. Moreover, we saw plenty of spoilers and plot leaks for some of the most exciting Phase 4 adventures, and Eternals wasn’t one of them. A couple of unusual leaks now offer us more details about the film, although it’s not a full plot leak. Minor spoilers might follow below, but we still don’t know how the Eternals are supposed to fit into the grand scheme of the Avengers stories.

Today's Top Deal These best-selling KN95 masks used to cost $45 at Amazon Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

2020 might have robbed us of Marvel stories, but we had plenty of MCU leaks to keep us entertained. The newest ones are astounding, given the timing. It’s late December, and Eternals won’t be here for another 10 months. So we wouldn’t expect any Eternals-based merchandise to populate stores anytime soon. Yet both leaks involve products based on the film.

The first one wouldn’t be that surprising had it dropped at some point in the months leading to the premiere. We’re looking at a toy leak, which is often the source of Marvel leaks, including misleading ones.

"Gilgamesh, o mais forte e bondoso dos Eternos, e Thena tornaram-se um casal após certos eventos do passado os separarem dos outros Eternos" 👀 pic.twitter.com/smNk3gZiLB — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) December 27, 2020

The Ikaris figurine from the Legends Series includes a piece of Gilgamesh’s Build-A-Figure, as well as this caption:

The strongest and kindest Eternal, Gilgamesh becomes Thena’s de-facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the other Eternals.

That right there is a minor spoiler, as Murphy’s Multiverse explains. In the comics, Gilgamesh (Don Lee) gets exiled alone. Thena (Angelina Jolie) was in love with the Deviant’s leader Kro.

The MCU is based on the comics, but Kevin Feige and Co. adapted the material to suit their needs. Not to mention that toys based on Marvel films and TV series might be misleading.

But that’s where Indian clothing line Redwolf stepped in with a major, unwarranted, Eternals leak. The company apparently felt it needed to tell fans that it’s making t-shirts based on the movie’s characters 10 months in advance. If that’s not enough, the company went ahead and gave us short character descriptions for each of the characters, including a few tiny spoilers about some of them. Interestingly enough, Redwolf’s descriptions also include the same Giglamesh detail as above.

In the event the Redwolf’s Eternals posts get pulled, you can check the character descriptions below:

Ikaris is the tactical leader and most powerful Eternal and takes pride in keeping the other Eternals safe. Moral, kind and charismatic, Ikaris boasts the power of incredible strength, flight and the ability to project beams of intense cosmic energy from his eyes. When the monstrous Deviants return after centuries, Ikaris leads the charge to unite the scattered Eternals to stop the new threat. You bet we’ll have some Ikaris t-shirts available as well! Sersi is the Eternal with an affinity for humanity. Sersi is as happy working as a museum curator as she is saving humans from the threat of the Deviants. Sersi has the ability to manipulate matter, changing the makeup of any non-sentient material she touches. She’s also been in love with Ikaris for centuries, and helps him to recruit the Eternals for one last mission. Ajak is the spiritual leader of the Eternals. Her wisdom has helped guide the team since they arrived here from their home planet to help defend humanity from the Deviants and to help humans advance to the modern civilization that they live in today. Ajak can not only heal humans and Eternals alike, but she is able to communicate with the Celestials as well. Phastos is blessed with the power of invention. He is able to create whatever he can imagine provided that he has enough raw materials at his disposal. Over the centuries, Phastos has helped nudge humanity forward technologically while always keeping his brilliance hidden in the shadows. Makkari is the fastest woman in the universe. She uses her cosmically powered super-speed to scout planets for the Eternals, and as the only deaf Eternal, the sonic boom that accompanies her cosmic running does not affect her. Phew, that’s only one half of the team that will feature on our Eternals t-shirts! The rest of the team includes: Druig can use cosmic energy to control the minds of men. Druig has become withdrawn from the other Eternals because he disagrees with how they’ve interacted with mankind over the centuries. Aloof and powerful, at times it’s hard to determine whether he’s friend of foe. Gilgamesh is the strongest and kindest member of the team. He becomes Thena’s de facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the rest of the team. Capable of projecting a powerful exoskeleton of cosmic energy, Gilgamesh is a fierce warrior who has become legendary for his fights with Deviants throughout history. Thena, a fierce warrior more comfortable in battle than any other place, she has the ability to use cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of. Often surly and aloof, she forges an unlikely friendship with Gilgamesh that spans centuries. Kingo is the Eternal with the power to project cosmic energy projectiles with his hands. Over the centuries, he has become enamored with the idea of fame. In present day, he’s a famous Bollywood star who must leave his life of wealth and celebrity to help the team repel the new Deviant threat. And finally, there Sprite – who appears to be a 12-year old girl, Sprite has the ability to cast lifelike illusions. Her friendship with Sersi hides a world-weary sadness because she’s been treated like a child by humanity for centuries. But Sprite is much stronger and cleverer than she appears, which will come in handy as while they battle with the Deviants.