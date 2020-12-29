If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus cases were already soaring across the US when millions of people gathered for Christmas last week.



With that in mind, it’s easy to see why our readers are stocking up on pandemic essentials right now .

Best-sellers include Powecom KN95 masks, black AccuMed face masks, and Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere.

It has now been a full year since the first coronavirus cases were discovered, and we know far more about the virus than we did in the early days of the outbreaks in the US. That said, the basic precautions experts advice to protect yourself and your loved ones haven’t changed in a long time. Wear a face mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands frequently. Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces in your home and office.

Following recent gatherings for the holidays, our readers are stocking up on certain essentials from Amazon. That includes best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that used to cost $45 per box but are now down to $25.99, Purell hand sanitizer, Purell wipes, and more. In this post, we’ll show you where to find all that and more at the lowest possible prices.

Five-layer face masks

Among our readers, Powecom KN95 masks have been best-sellers for months. They started out on Amazon at $45 per box, and there are 10 masks in each box. That’s not bad at all for masks that are this popular, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find these top-sellers for $25.99 per 10-pack.

AccuMed face masks are also very popular options right now, and they come in three colors including black, which our readers love. Finally, AccuMed cup style masks are hugely popular with our readers and they’re only $2.12 each thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip.

Three-layer face masks and cloth masks

Amazon now has Honeywell dual-layer cloth face masks available, and they’re flying off the shelves right now. They’re also on sale at a discount for the first time ever. And if you want simple 3-layer face masks, you’ll find two great options below.

Hand sanitizer

Keeping your hands clean is crucial, but constantly washing your hands with soap and water while you’re out and about isn’t feasible. Purell hand sanitizer is the best in the business and it was impossible to come by for so long. Now, Purell pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles are available on Amazon at the lowest prices on the entire internet. You can even get Purell wipes if you hurry, and they’re still basically impossible to find anywhere else.

Disinfecting wipes

High-quality disinfecting wipes from top brands are still very hard to come by in stores, but Amazon has some inventory at less inflated prices than we’ve been seeing for the past few months. In fact, Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes are both in stock right now, though they could sell out at any moment.

Cleaners

Disinfecting wipes are crucial cleaning supplies, but you also need household cleaners to disinfect surfaces in your home, office, and anywhere else you spend time. Lysol spray, best-selling Microban 24 spray for $50 per coarton, Clorox Commercial Bleach Cleaner, and Clorox spray cleaner are all very popular choices.

