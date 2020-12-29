If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Staying in shape is difficult for anybody. There isn’t enough time in the day. There isn’t enough delicious meals on diets. There isn’t enough space in my home. My body just doesn’t want to. These are all excuses why you can’t work out. But there are way more reasons why you should work out. For one, you’ll live longer. You’ll feel better. Plus, there’s tons more that we don’t need to list. You know working out is good for you. If space is your main issue in your home, you probably have a few free weights and some bands and maybe a mat. But what you may not realize is that you do have room for a treadmill, albeit, maybe not the one you think. A folding treadmill works great in smaller areas and stores easily. That way, it’s not always in the way if you’re trying to maneuver around a home. We’ve highlighted five of the best options out there to keep those unwanted pounds off.

A top-rated option

A lot of people recognize NordicTrack as a premium choice for treadmills and the T-Series treadmill is no exception. That’s because it has a ton of amazing features along with terrific maneuverability. This comes with a one-year membership to iFit, which allows you to create up to five accounts per membership. You can access live, studio, and worldwide workouts on your treadmill and off. This is equipped with a 14″ HD touchscreen display that shows your iFit workouts, so you can follow along with the class. It goes from 0-12 for both incline and speed with the touch of a button and it can automatically adjust to the speed you need. You’ll be amazed at the innovative SpaceSaver design that allows you to fold the treadmill up into a tight space. It measures 78.9″ x 35.5″ x 59.4″ and has a 300-pound user capacity.

Key Features:

Comes with a membership to iFit

0-12 levels for both incline and speed

SpaceSaver design

T Series 9.5S Treadmill Price:$1,799.00

For different workouts

You’ll master walking and running with the Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill. This has multiple modes, allowing you to use it even when it’s folded up. The rising handrails fold up and down, so you can get different workouts. When they are raised, the speed can go from 1-12km/h to allow for jogging or running. When they are down, you can only go up to 4km/h, perfect for walking and cooling down. It features a quiet yet powerful 2.25HP motor, so you can work out quietly. This features a non-slip belt and an LED display, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and a remote control. The transport wheels make it simple to move.

Key Features:

Two-in-one usability

Quiet yet powerful 2.25HP motor

Bluetooth connectivity

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, 2.25HP Under Desk Electric Treadmill, Installation-Free, with…

Have enough room to run

In colder times of the year, the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill is a perfect companion. That’s because it offers plenty of room to run, allowing you to feel like you’re jogging outdoors when you’re stuck inside. It is a 50″ x 16″ walking and running surface and it boasts a large five-inch LCD display that’s easy to read. You can keep up with your stats on the display and measure speed, incline, time, distance, calories burned, and pulse. The speed ranges from 0.5-10MPH and there are 12 preset programs for a variety of workouts. All you need to do to fold it up is pull the knob on the side.

Key Features:

50″ x 16″ surface

Five-inch LCD display tracks metrics

12 preset programs

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Black Price:$498.00

Save some money

Keep money in your wallet when you choose the Sunny Health & Fitness Manual Walking Treadmill. This offers plenty bang for your buck, as it has a running surface of 42″ x 13″. This is a lightweight treadmill meant for users up to 220 pounds. It can withstand power walking or a light jog. You can create goal-specific workouts and track your data on the LCD monitor. There is an available scan option that allows you to search through performance data without hitting a button. It is a non-electric treadmill, so that will save you money on your electric bill and allows for easy placement and maneuvering.

Key Features:

Meant for power walking and light jogging

Non-electric treadmill

Scan option for searching performance data

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Walking Treadmill with LCD Display, Compact Folding, Po… List Price:$199.00 Price:$168.31 You Save:$30.69 (15%)

Sync with your phone

The SereneLife Smart Folding Compact Treadmill comes with a downloadable app that makes tracking easy. The FitShow app lets you make fitness sessions and the treadmill can connect to any Bluetooth device. It has a running surface of 39.3″ x 13.4″ and it just needs to be plugged in to work. There are built-in grip sensors for pulse monitoring. You’ll be able to read your statistics and data on the digital LCD display. It is portable and foldable to make for an easier time storing.

Key Features:

FitShow app syncs your data

39.3″ x 13.4″ running surface

Built-in grip sensors

SereneLife SLFTRD18 - Smart Folding Compact Treadmill with Downloadable App & Bluetooth connect… Price:$299.99