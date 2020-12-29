If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas is now behind us and all of the big holiday sales have come to an end.

Amazon, however, has some surprises for post-holiday shoppers in search of great deals on best-selling products.

Examples include the hottest smart home gadget of 2020 for just $16.78, AirPods Pro for $199, and a $100 4th-gen Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited bundle for just $29.99.

It was starting to feel like 2020 might never end, but we’re finally in the home stretch. The Christmas holiday is now behind us and New Year’s Eve is right around the corner. To be perfectly honest, we cannot wait to put 2020 behind us.

Of course, there is one downside to 2020 winding down and that’s the fact that all the big Christmas sales are now over. What you might not realize, however, is that there are still some fantastic holiday deals available right now at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling black face masks are FINALLY back in stock after selling out at Amazon Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon is still running a ton of deals on pandemic essentials right now, and it’s still the most popular product category among our readers. At the top of the list, you’ll find Powecom KN95 masks available for $25.99 per 10-pack instead of the old $45 retail price that Amazon used to charge. Sleek black AccuMed KN95 masks are close behind in terms of popularity, and we can’t even believe how cheap Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell travel bottles are right now. That’s especially crazy since you still can’t find them in most stores.

Definitely take advantage of all those deals while you can, but there are also some surprisingly good holiday deals leftover on some of the most popular products from Christmas week. You’ve obviously wrapped up your holiday shopping since Christmas was last week, so now it’s time to pick up a few presents for yourself!

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener – $16.78 (reg. $40)

This is definitely the most surprising sale of the bunch — the insanely popular MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is on sale right now for just $16.78 instead of $40! That matches Amazon’s price from Black Friday and it also happens to be the lowest price of all time for this awesome gadget. It lets you control your garage door from your smartphone or with your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support, and it’s the single hottest smart home device of the year among our readers.

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

Requirements needed to start – a router with 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi frequency, router with 802.11 B/G/N, a router within 50 feet of the myQ Smart Garage Hub (more details in PDF user manual)

Simple setup: Wireless installation with easy step by step instructions provided in the myQ App means you’ll be able to enjoy smart garage control in minutes

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$16.78 You Save:$23.20 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro – $199 (reg. $249)

Apple’s $159 AirPods 2 are a great deal at $129, but the hottest headphones deal on Amazon right now has to be AirPods Pro with a $50 discount.

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free – $29.99 (reg. $97.93)

The new 4th-gen Echo Dot is already a steal at $29.99 instead of $50, but now you can also add six months of Amazon Music Unlimted for free.

Get unlimited access to 60 million songs. Always ad-free.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum – $549.99 (reg. $800)

Believe it or not, the Roomba i6+ robot vacuum is already one of the most affordable self-emptying Roombas out there at its full $800 retail price. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you can pick one up at an all-time low of just $549.99.

UPGRADE TO A SMARTER CLEAN – The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to Imprint Smart Mapping, giving you the same capabilities & experiences as the Roomba i7+. Roomba i6+ learns your home to clean & schedule by room, unleashing powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Traps Allerg… List Price:$799.99 Price:$549.99 You Save:$250.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker – $95.00 (reg. $139.99)

The Instant Pot Duo is one of the company’s more expensive models, but right now it’s on sale with a deep $45 discount.

Best-selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… List Price:$139.95 Price:$95.00 You Save:$44.95 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

