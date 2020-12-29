If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon still has some impressive deals available right now even though Christmas is over.

One of the most popular bargains at Amazon right now is the sale that slashes 40% off the #1 best-selling product in the Slow Cookers category.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker is a bargain at $100, but today you can pick one up at Amazon for just $59.96.

Do you have any idea how impressive a product has to be in order to get more than 128,000 5-star ratings at Amazon? It has to be an absolute home run, and that’s exactly how we would describe the Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker.

This best-selling model was released just last year, which makes it even more impressive that it has managed to rack up that many perfect scores. Then again, we all know how much people love their Instant Pots, and this is the latest and greatest model out there at the entry-level. It’s the follow-up to the best-selling Instant Pot of all time, the Instant Pot Duo, and it improves upon just about everything that made the Duo great. Now, thanks to one last sale on Amazon to close out the year, you can pick up this awesome Instant Pot with a huge 40% discount.

At $100, the Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker is a fantastic value that checks all the most important boxes when it comes to multi-use cooking machines. It packs seven different modes including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This model comes in four different sizes instead of three like the previous-generation Duo, but the most popular size is still 6 quarts. And as it happens, the 6-quart model is the one that’s on sale right now at Amazon.

Hurry up and you can pick up a $100 Instant Pot Duo Nova for just $59.96, which is an incredible price for such a popular Instant Pot. With just a few days left in 2020, however, it seems unlikely that this deal will be around for very long.

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page:

Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with the fast, safe push of the quick release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring

Worry-free cooking: 10+ safety features with UL certification let you “set it and forget it.” You’re free to do other things while the Duo Nova cooks your dinner safely and quickly, with minimal mess and easy clean up. The Duo Nova’s food-grade stainless steel 304 (18/8) cooking pot is dishwasher-safe and durable, with no chemical coating.

Clear, simple controls: Elegant blue LCD intuitively indicates the cooking process of the multicooker. Convenient one-touch control of 13 programs can be customized to remember the way you like to cook

Plenty of recipes: The free Instant Pot recipes app on iOS and Android devices has 1000+ recipes to get you started on your culinary adventure. Join the millions of other Instant Pot users who share support, guidance, and the joy of cooking in the many Instant Pot online communities

A name you can trust: The Instant Pot Duo Nova family shares the most trusted name in cookers, bringing all the quality and convenience you’ve come to expect from Instant Pot

