The MyQ smart garage door opener is the hottest smart home device of 2020 among BGR Deals readers.

This awesome gadget is currently on sale at Amazon for $29.98 instead of $40, but there’s another deal you should take advantage of instead.

Amazon’s offering the MyQ and Ring Indoor Cam bundle for just $65 — plus you can get a $30 credit thanks to a special promotion.

Anyone looking for the hottest smart home gadget of 2020 should look no further than the MyQ smart garage door opener. It’s one of the hottest smart home devices we’ve covered over the past few years, in fact — not just 2020. People love being able to control their garage doors from their smartphones instead of having to deal with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try. What’s more, you never have to wonder again if you might have left the garage open as you rushed out of the house in the morning because the MyQ app will tell you.

It’s a must-have gadget and it’s $10 off right now if you pick one up at Amazon. Before you jump on that bargain, however, there’s an even better deal you need to check out that slashes up to $65 off the ultimate smart garage setup.

Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage opener works with the somewhat new Amazon Key service that lets Amazon drivers leave packages inside your garage. That way, you never have to worry at all about porch pirates. What’s more, if you decide to try Amazon Key, there’s a special promotion that gets you a $30 credit the first time you order something with an Amazon Key delivery — just use the promo code KEY30 at checkout when placing your first order with what Amazon calls “in-garage delivery.” That means if you buy a MyQ for $29.98 and take advantage of the promo, you’re basically getting the MyQ for free! But hold on… it gets even better.

There’s a special deal right now at Amazon that shaves $10 off the price of the MyQ and Ring Indoor Cam bundle, and you save another $25 on top of that at checkout. That’s a total savings of $35 and it cuts the price of this awesome bundle from $100 to $64.97… and then you can also still use the Amazon Key promo to get a $30 Amazon credit! That essentially slashes the cost of this bundle to just $34.97, which is an incredible value!

This deal is available with either the black MyQ or the white MyQ, but it won’t be around for much longer so you’ll definitely need to hurry.

Here are the details from the Amazon listing — including the info on the Amazon Key promotion:

New free in-garage delivery with Key by Amazon. Prime members in select areas can opt in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app. Check your eligibility at amazon.com/key

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/key

With Live view you can monitor deliveries as they happen real-time in the Ring App. In addition, track your Amazon orders and receive delivery notifications from the Key by Amazon App.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device with Indoor Cam Plug-In, a wired camera that can be mounted indoor. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Place Indoor Cam on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket.

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Access smart features on the myQ app with a single tap from your Ring Dashboard

myQ Smart Garage Hub works with most garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

