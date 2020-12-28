If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all looking to ring in the new year and put 2020 in our rearview mirror. Things will hopefully be better in the world in the next year, so that is reason enough to celebrate. While you may be looking ahead to what you may need in 2021, something you definitely should not pass up is a great sale. HP offered plenty of amazing deals in 2020, but the final sale of the year is one of its best yet.

The HP Red Tag Sale is currently going on and it is a terrific way to send the year out right. Not only are there limited deal doorbusters throughout the sale where prices will fluctuate based on the day, but there are storewide and sitewide savings to be had for everyone. The biggest discount comes with 5% off any PC that’s $599 or more, thanks to the coupon code WINTRSAV5. You’ll be amazed at some of the options available during this sale, so let’s take a look at some of the best deals.

We’ll start with one of the best laptop discounts you’ll find and it’s on one of HP’s top units. The HP ENVY Laptop – 17t-cg100 comes in the long line of ENVY laptops and offers a screen that’s perfect for binge-watching. The immersive 17″ display provides you with the size and room to create. This boasts an 11th Gen Intel© Core™ i5 processor and Intel© Iris®Xe graphics that will really pop on the screen. This includes HP QuickDrop, so you can share documents easily from device to device. It’s $250 off during this sale, so you can snag it for only $699.99!

You can save $200 on the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-0165 PC today during the sale. This desktop is very powerful, as it has an AMD Ryzen™ 5 processor with AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 11 graphics. That’s the latest Quad-core processor and this has wireless and Bluetooth technology capabilities. It features 16 GB of memory, 1 TB HDD storage, and 256 GB SSD storage, making it perfect for an entire family. It even has a DVD writer for more functionality. Get it now for just $599.99!

Another deal you have to check out is on the HP V27i FHD Monitor. That’s because this is an extremely affordable monitor that was given an even bigger discount. It is a full 27″ diagonal HD display with a three-sided micro edge. You can shift the colors with HP Low Blue Light and it can be tilted to better customize your work area. This delivers stunning picture quality that is necessary in today’s world. This is $50 off right now, as it only costs $149.99!

A part of this sale that’s being offered up is that monitors and assorted computer accessories like mice are an additional 15% off if you purchase a desktop, so that’s another way for you to save. You can also save big on Red Tag deals like 66% off on McAfee LiveSafe or 25% off on Microsoft Office 365 Personal. As always, you’ll enjoy free shipping and easy returns. This sale won’t last much further into the new year, so make sure to end your year on a high note, thanks to HP.

