The Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled in mid-January, with Samsung expected to announce the press event soon.

Samsung has quietly launched a Galaxy S21 deal that lets people save $60 on their upcoming preorder by doing a simple thing right now.

Buyers can register for preorders within the Samsung Shop app and take advantage of the extra saving when placing the order for one of the three Galaxy S21 phones.

The Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled in less than three weeks, according to most leaks. And the Galaxy S and Note leaks that precede the launch of the latest Galaxy flagship are almost always correct. We’ve already seen a large number of Galaxy S21 rumors and leaks so far, a clear indication that the launch is indeed imminent. From design renders to actual photos and videos of S21 prototypes that are in testing; from surprising hardware hints to full specs leaks; from pricing speculation to actual S21 cost breakdowns for certain markets; from rumors that Samsung will copy the iPhone again to confirmations that it’ll happen — we just saw it all. Samsung will surely confirm all of those leaks on January 14th, when the new phones will probably be unveiled during a very early in the year Unpacked press event. Preorders will start right after that, with the phones expected to hit stores a couple of weeks later. Hardcore Samsung fans who already know they’ll buy one of the three Galaxy S21 versions as soon as Samsung puts them out should know they can already save $60 on their preorder by doing one simple thing right now.

Samsung has opened up registrations for preorders on its mobile app, which sounds exactly what you think it is. You sign up to receive actual Galaxy S21 preorder information via the Samsung Shop app, as you can see in the screenshots below, via xda-developers. The preorder registration deal is available to US buyers. International buyers can use the same app to see whether Galaxy S21 registrations are open in their market.

The registration will get you $60 in instant credits towards accessories for the Galaxy S21. And we already know from the various S21 rumors so far that the phones will come without free chargers and wired earphones in the box. After mocking Apple for doing the same thing, Samsung will now totally copy the same move. To get the full $60, you’ll have to preorder from the same app once preorders start. Unlike Apple, Samsung will run this sort of promotion to help you score the accessories you might need for the handset.

As you can see in the screenshots above, there will be other Galaxy S21 deals to take advantage of, and they’ll probably be stackable with the registration deal. Trading-in an old device will get buyers up to $700 in savings, with an additional 5% coming from Samsung Discounts. As we get closer to the Galaxy S21 launch, we’ll get more details about the sort of promotions available during preorders.