Wonder Woman 1984 launches on Christmas Day and it’ll be available to stream on HBO Max at no additional cost to subscribers.

Disney Plus subscribers get a different premiere on Christmas Day, Pixar’s newest animation Soul.

Shonda Rhimes’s Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on December 25th, a limited TV series ready for binging starting right now.

Wonder Woman was the first must-see film in the DC cinematic universe, giving fans hope that the DCEU might someday rival Marvel’s MCU. That’s why Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year… but then the novel coronavirus pandemic happened. Movie premieres were postponed or moved to streaming platforms, with studios still dreaming of having their blockbusters premiere in theaters. Wonder Woman 1984 got its fair share of delays until Warner Bros. ultimately decided to pull a trick that seemed impossible in early 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 would premiere in theaters and online on the same day: Christmas. More interestingly, watching Wonder Woman 1984 would not incur additional costs, as was the case with other 2020 films that launched online instead of in theaters this year. The only thing you’d have to pay for to see Wonder Woman 1984 is the $14.99 monthly subscription fee for HBO Max.

It’s now Christmas Day, which means you can start watching Wonder Woman 1984 whenever you feel like it — with a few caveats.

First of all, the movie only launches on HBO Max in the US; international versions of HBO’s streaming platform won’t get the film. Secondly, Wonder Woman 1984 starts streaming at 12:00 PM EST on Christmas Day. You might have woken up early to check under the tree, but the film isn’t yet available to stream. And if you’re looking for the pirated version of Wonder Woman 1984, which will surely hit the usual channels once HBO Max makes it available, you’re still going to come up empty.

Finally, the film will only be available on HBO Max for a month. Once that premiere window is over, you’ll have to wait for the film’s official digital release to see it — or go to a theater, which is probably not advisable.

If your Christmas Day in 2020 looks nothing like last year since you’re avoiding friends and family to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, then Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t the only big new release on streaming services that you can watch today.

Disney+ released the new Pixar animated feature Soul, which should provide plenty of additional entertainment. Like Wonder Woman 1984, Soul premiered at a specific time. But unlike the superhero flick, Soul should be there for you when you wake up — the film was released at 3:00 AM EST on Christmas Day.

Two films might not be enough for a long, uneventful Christmas Day. So, understandably, you might need more fresh entertainment today. That’s where Bridgerton comes in. It’s a brand new Netflix show launching on Christmas Day, coming from well-known producer Shonda Rhimes. It’s an eight-episode first season based on Julia Quinn’s novels. Like Soul, Bridgerton is ready to stream on Netflix right away.