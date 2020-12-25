If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

At $15 each, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are our readers’ favorite Wi-Fi smart plugs by a huge margin.



These popular plugs sell out pretty much anytime they go on sale, and now they’re back in stock at Amazon with a discount.

Amazon now has 4-packs that are back down to Black Friday’s price of just $6.75 per plug — but delivery estimates are already slipping and they seem destined to sell out yet again.

When it comes to popular products on Amazon, regular BGR Deals readers won’t be very surprised to see which items are best-sellers with our audience. Insanely popular Powecom KN95 face masks have been at the top of the list by a massive margin for months. They retail for $45, but 10-packs were down to $25.99 for the holidays. Cases of Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles for just $46 are quite popular as well right now. US-based AccuMed also has its popular black KN95 masks back in stock at a new lower price, and AccuMed cup style KN95 masks are just $2.12 each thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip.

Needless to say, there are other top-sellers aside from just pandemic essentials, and one of the hottest products of the season is finally back at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal These best-selling KN95 masks used to be $45 at Amazon Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Other top-sellers for the past month or so include Apple’s AirPods Pro and the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener. Both of those gadgets are still on sale, and Apple’s noise cancelling earbuds are even back down to $199. But one top-seller from Black Friday is surprisingly back in stock this week, and it was almost as popular as AirPods Pro.

Kasa Smart Plugs by TP-Link are the best-selling smart plugs among our readers by a very wide margin, which makes plenty of sense. They offer all the features you’d expect from any smart plug as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal last month slashed the price with a big discount. They sold out fast, which is to be expected, but now they’re back in stock with the same huge discount!

This deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs seems likely to sell out yet again pretty soon since delivery estimates are already beginning to slip. The good news is that if you miss out on the opportunity to get them for just $6.75 each in 4-packs, you’ll find 2-packs that cut the per-plug price from $15 to $10 each. That’s still a great deal!

Kasa Smart HS103P4 Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart HS103P2 Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo and Google Home, No Hub Required,… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.