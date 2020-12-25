If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best-selling face masks we’ve covered during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic are Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks, which come in a sleek black color.

AccuMed cup style masks are popular too, especially while there’s a 15% Amazon coupon that slashes them to just $2.12 each.

The recently released Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover is also rocketing up the charts, and it just got the first-ever discount at Amazon.

When it comes to face coverings that our readers have been stocking up on during the coronavirus pandemic, there are a few in particular that have been outselling everything else.

Powecom KN95 masks are at the top of the list by a wide margin, and we doubt that’s going to change anytime soon. In fact, Powecom’s wildly popular masks have been best-sellers among our readers pretty much since the coronavirus pandemic started earlier this year.

The only masks that come anywhere close to Powecom’s respirators in terms of popularity are AccuMed face masks, and it’s also easy to see why those are so popular. They feature a design that’s just like Powecom’s masks, but they have two main benefits over their aforementioned rival. First, AccuMed is a US company and many people appreciate that. Second, AccuMed masks come in two different styles and three different colors! You can get either AccuMed earloop masks that have the same type of elastic straps as most KN95 respirators, or you can get AccuMed headband masks with elastic straps that go behind your head like an N95 mask.

With either option, you have white, pink, and sleek black colors to choose from.

Those are all great options that our readers have been swarming Amazon to get, and AccuMed cup style masks on sale for $2.12 each have been wildly popular as well. In addition to those disposable respirators, however, a new option recently popped up that our readers ahve been going crazy for.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers are cloth face masks made by Honeywell, as the name might suggest. Since Honeywell is one of the most trusted brands in personal protective equipment, it’s easy to see why these masks would be so popular. They’re comfortable cloth face covers with a sleek design that’s both stylish and effective. They also come with replaceable filters that are easy to insert into a hidden pocket inside the mask.

The first time we covered these awesome new Honeywell masks, thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to buy them. The bad news is that shipping estimates are still delayed as our readers continue to flock to Amazon. But the good news is that these sleek face covers just got the first-ever discount at Amazon!

Pick up a new Honeywell mask in either dark gray or light gray and you’ll pay the normal $29.99 price, which includes eight replaceable filters. That’s a fantastic value already. If you get a 4-pack, however, you’ll normally pay $100 and that’s already a $20 discount compared to buying them separately. Right now, however, Honeywell mask 4-packs are on sale at Amazon for only $89.01!

This is a fantastic deal that you definitely don’t want to miss. Shipping estimates are delayed a bit, as we mentioned, but Amazon deliveries always seem to come faster than those estimates suggest. Pick up some Powecom KN95 masks or AccuMed face masks to tide you over for the next couple of weeks, and then your new Honeywell face covers will arrive by the time you’re done with your disposable respirators!

