If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone looking for a new wireless printer should look no further than the Epson Workforce Pro WF-4740 Wireless All-in-One Printer.

This model has so many great features, from 2-sided printing and a large capacity to a nice big touchscreen for controls.

On top of all that, it features support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and automatic ink reordering.

When Epson reached out and asked if we wanted to try out one of its new wireless printers with Alexa support, two things immediately crossed our minds. First, we were certain that it would be an outstanding wireless printer because every Epson printer we’ve ever tried has been great. And second, we thought that adding Alexa support to a printer was nothing more than a gimmick.

As it turns out, we were only correct about one of those things.

Today's Top Deal Save 32% on giant 2-liter pump bottles of Purell List Price:$97.95 Price:$57.00 ($0.42 / Fl Oz) You Save:$40.95 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Epson Workforce Pro WF-4740 is a best-in-class model that’s fast and sharp. It has a nice big 500-page capacity and can print full-color on both sides of each page. It can also scan, copy, fax, and it has an auto-feed tray that holds 50 sheets at a time. As for speed, this excellent model can spit out up to 25 black pages or 12 full-color pages per minute.

That’s all great, but the coolest thing about this new model is probably the one thing we thought was going to be a total gimmick. Believe it or not, being able to call out commands like “Alexa, print my to-do list” from anywhere in your house is pretty awesome. On top of that, Alexa allows the printer to detect when it’s running low on ink and automatically reorder ink cartridges at a 10% discount.

If you’re in search of a new wireless printer for your home or home office, your search just came to an end.

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4740 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Copier, Scanner with Wi-F… Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Epson’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

This printer is designed for use with Epson cartridges only, not third-party cartridges or ink. Cartridges described as Compatible, Remanufactured, refilled or refillable may not work properly or at all. See product description for more details

Get performance beyond laser — the workforce Pro WF-4740, powered by Precision Core.

Lightning-fast Color Print speeds — fastest in its class (1); 24 ISO ppm (black) and 22 ISO ppm (color).

Easy on the budget — up to 50 percent lower printing costs vs. color laser (2).

Never run out of ink again – printer features Dash Replenishment which, after activation, keeps track of your ink usage and orders more from when you are running low.

Works with Alexa: Ask Alexa to print your shopping list, to-do list, crosswords, coloring pages, and more. To set up, say “Alexa, discover my printer.” Alexa can also detect when ink or toner is running low and orders more when you need it. Save 10% on all ink or toner smart reorders. Restrictions may apply.

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4740 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Copier, Scanner with Wi-F… Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.