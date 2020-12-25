If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All of the biggest sales of the season might be behind us, but there are still so many fantastic sales at Amazon.

Unfortunately, so many of the hottest deals keep selling out.

In this post, we’ll round up some of the best-selling products that are now back in stock — including wildly popular Powecom KN95 face masks and Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Popular online retailers like Amazon seem to be having some trouble keeping hot products in stock right now. Needless to say, a big part of the reason why is the surge in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. The convenience is great and you can often save money compared to shopping at brick and mortar retailers, but it’s a blessing and a curse. Since everyone is shopping online much more than they normally would, the most popular products out there keep selling out.

Sellouts are all too common for best-selling products at Amazon right now as everyone continues to swarm the site. But the good news is that some of the most popular products on Amazon that keep selling out are back in stock right now.

We dug through as many as we could and rounded up five different types of wildly popular products that have been selling out constantly over the past couple of weeks. They’re all back in stock right now, but you should probably hurry because any or all of these products could sell out again at any time.

Face masks

It’s not easy to admit, but most of us are aware that the coronavirus pandemic likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It’s great that COVID-19 vaccines are finally authorized for use in the United States, but it will be quite some time before they’re available to the general public. In the meantime, the CDC and other agencies are constantly reminding us that we need to remain vigilant and keep wearing face masks. As a matter of fact, Dr. Fauci has said on numerous occasions that we’ll need to continue wearing face masks even after we’re inoculated.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that the hottest options out there all happen to be back in stock right now. Powecom KN95 face masks are at the top of the list among our readers, and 10-packs are on sale for much less than the old $45 price they used to cost. AccuMed headband masks and AccuMed earloop masks are also hugely popular, and both are available in three colors including black. Finally, you can find AccuMed cup style masks back in stock right now, and they’re the cheapest option thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip

If you’re looking for cloth fact masks, nothing else even comes close to being as popular with our readers as Honeywell Cloth Face Coverings — and 4-packs are currently discounted for the first time ever. The reason should be pretty obvious since Honeywell is one of the most trusted names in personal protective equipment.

Also of note, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are back in stock right now for just $0.36 each.

Purell hand sanitizer and wipes

Purell hand sanitizer is still impossible to find in some grocery stores, but Amazon has a few different listings in stock right now. On top of that, prices have come so much that Purell might be less expensive at Amazon than it is in your local grocery store. The most popular listings include 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles 8-packs of 1oz Purel travel bottles, 4-packs of large 1-liter Purell bottles, and a rare opportunity to get actual Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find in most stores.

Apple AirPods

If you’re annoyed that Apple’s wildly popular AirPods true wireless earbuds keep selling out at Amazon, we have some great news. Not only are AirPods Pro back in stock at Cyber Monday’s price of just $199, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and entry-level AirPods have deep discounts as well!

Roomba robot vacuums

iRobot’s best-selling Roomba models seem to often be out of stock these days, but the two top-sellers among our readers are both available at discounts on Amazon. The Roomba i6+ robot vacuum is one of our favorite models ever since it empties itself after it cleans, and it’s on sale at the lowest price ever. If you want plenty of power but you don’t want to spend quite that much money, the the Roomba 675 is only $229 right now.

Roku streaming media players

Roku still makes the most popular streaming media players in the world, and you can’t go wrong with any of them… if you can find one in stock on Amazon. As it stands right now, however, all of the company’s most popular models are in stock including the newly discounted Roku Streaming Stick+. Then there’s the Roku Premiere, which is the most affordable 4K Roku player and it’s on sale for just $27, and the Roku Express HD is on sale for $21.99.

