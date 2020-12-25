If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Call it a Christmas miracle or just call it a random coincidence — either way, insanely popular Honeywell Dual Layer Face Masks were just discounted for the first time ever at Amazon! They’re $30 each when you buy them in individual packs with 8 replaceable filters, but 4-packs with 32 filters are $100, so that’s a $20 discount. Pick up a Honeywell mask 4-pack right now, however, and you’ll only pay $89.01! The only problem is that shipping is delayed because our readers have been swarming Amazon to buy them, so check out best-selling Powecom KN95 masks, black AccuMed face masks, and AccuMed cup style masks to tide you over in the meantime.

Other top deals on Christmas Day include Apple’s new AirPods Max over-ear noise cancelling headphones in stock for the first time at Amazon, Purell 8oz pump bottles and Purell travel bottles at the lowest prices we’ve seen in months, Clorox wipes in stock at less inflated prices, $50 off Apple’s popular AirPods Pro, an actual Echo smart speaker and a smart LED light bulb for just $9.99 together, 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimted for free when you get an Echo Auto on sale for $19.99, an awesome Vizio soundbar for just $74.99, $250 off the incredible Roomba i6+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning, $100 off the best-selling JBL Boombox, Wyze Cam home security cameras for just $19.99 each, a big 36% discount on the hot card game Taco vs Burrito that people are going nuts for, your last chance to get the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” for $24.49 instead of $60, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover 4-Pack with 32 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50112) List Price:$99.99 Price:$89.01 You Save:$10.98 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

VIZIO SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar, Black List Price:$103.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$29.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$9.99 You Save:$24.99 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.