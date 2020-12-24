If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell is one of the most trusted brands out there when it comes to sanitizers and disinfectants.

Purell hand sanitizer is still next to impossible to find in many local stores, but Amazon has best-selling pump bottles and 1oz travel bottles in stock right now.

On top of that, we just found highly sought-after Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Spray on Amazon for the first time in a very long time.

There are so many essentials that have been very difficult to find in stores since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, many of them are now readily available at Amazon, and several best-sellers are even available with rare discounts right now.

Face masks are still at the top of the list for many people, and Amazon has several top-sellers in stock. AccuMed headband masks and AccuMed earloop masks are available in three different colors including a sleek black color that people have been swarming Amazon to get. There are also AccuMed cup style masks in stock right now with a 15% discount that slashes them to $2.12 each, and best-selling Powecom face masks are discounted as well.

Beyond respirators like the ones above, people are also loading up on Purell right now. It’s the top brand out there when it comes to hand sanitizer, of course, and Amazon has a bunch of different options in stock that are still so hard to find in stores. The most popular listings right now among our readers are Purell 8oz pump bottles, Purell 12oz pump bottles, Purell 1oz travel bottles, and massive Purell 2-liter bottles that are in stock at Amazon for the first time in months.

Those are all good things to have on hand right now, of course, but there’s one more thing that just popped up and you might want to check it out while you can. That’s right, Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Spray is in stock at Amazon for the first time in a very long time!

We haven’t seen this highly sought-after disinfecting spray in stores in quite some time, and we doubt you have either if you live in a populated area. It doesn’t have any harsh chemicals like many other cleaners that people have been stocking up on, which is why so many people have been searching for it. Well, now you’ve finally found it — but there’s a good chance it’s going to sell out pretty quickly now that the cat’s out of the bag.

PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant Spray, Fresh Citrus Scent, 32 fl oz Capped Bottle with… Price:$47.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page:

Kills 99.9 percent of germs on surfaces

Rapid Kill Time – Kills Hepatitis A in 60 seconds, Eliminates Flu virus, Salmonella, and Strep in 30 seconds

No harsh chemicals and no rinse required on food contact surfaces

Proven effective across most hard and soft surfaces – works on sealed granite, glass, laminate, and plastics

Awarded the U.S. EPA design for the environment certification (DfE)

