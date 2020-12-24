If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can probably find some N95 masks for sale online these days, but prices are still gouged.



Rather than paying as much as $10 or even $15 per mask and taking supply away from healthcare workers, there are some other options you should check out.

Amazon has best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks and black AccuMed face masks that cost a fraction of the price.

There’s one coronavirus pandemic essential that’s still very difficult to find after all this time, and everyone knows what it is. We’re not talking about Purell, since you can now get Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the entire internet. In fact, you can even find Purell wipes and Clorox wipes on Amazon right now, which was unheard of even as recently as last month. We’re talking about N95 masks, of course, which have been highly sought-after since the early days of the pandemic.

Some people consider N95 masks to be the gold standard in respiratory protection — and believe it or not, you can actually find them online these days. But you’re likely going to pay prices that are insanely gouged; we’ve seen sites that charge as much as $250+ per box. If you buy them, you’re making shady online sellers rich and you’re also contributing to the N95 mask shortages being experienced at hospitals across the country right now.

Rather than overspend, definitely check out these other great options we’ve rounded up.

Black AccuMed face masks and Powecom KN95 face masks have quickly become some of the best-selling masks on Amazon among our readers, and tens of thousands of orders have been placed. The latter are also among the best-selling KN95 masks on Amazon and our readers have been scooping them up left and right. They also cost much less than the $45 retail price Amazon used to charge for these masks.

As good as they are, you won’t spend $10+ per mask on these like you will on some respirators. In fact, if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find these masks on sale for a small fraction of that. Other best-selling masks are also down to the best prices we’ve seen in months, so be sure to check them out.

