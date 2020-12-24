If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Work life and home life need to be balanced. That can be a more difficult concept when you’re working from home. If you’re finding yourself logging on from the comforts of your home more so these days, you probably are having a larger difficulty differentiating that balance. That goes doubly if you own a laptop. The flexibility of logging on from anywhere is a great component in owning a laptop, but it also means you’re never too far away from being responsible for logging in. So, how can you make your home life feel more like work life? Adding a laptop table to your home is a smart investment. This will give you a place to do your work, so you’re not working from the bed with your laptop propped up on your knees at all times. This is a designated table that is ideal for fitting a laptop computer on it. It isn’t a full desk, but should be able to fit your laptop, a mouse, and a cup of coffee. These five options we’ve highlighted below are great for users who don’t have too much room in their homes. Take a look and work out that balance better.

Enjoy a picnic at work

Easy to set up and take down, the SUPERJARE Foldable Laptop Table Bed Desk is great for those who are logging major hours from home. This is a portable mini picnic table that allows you to enjoy breakfast in bed, but also can function as a perfectly good laptop table. It comes in four different colors, so you can pick between gray, dark gray, pink, and wood grain. It folds in half, allowing you to store items inside the inner pockets when you fold it together. The surface is 23.1″ x 16.2″, so there’s plenty of room for a 16″ laptop. This is durable enough to be brought with you on an excursion if you need.

Comes in four different colors

Surface is 23.1″ x 16.2″

Portable picnic table

Set it to fit any user

If you’re wondering how to get a desk for an entire family, you need one that is adjustable like the SAIJI Laptop Bed Tray Desk. There are two auto-lock buttons on the sides that allow you to enable quick changes to the legs. They can be set to five different heights between 10.6″ and 15.4″ and then the angles can be adjusted between 0° and 36°. You can prop this up on the floor and put this in your bed to work on. It has multiple functions and it comes in two different colors. There is even a storage drawer tucked on the side to allow you to keep cords or other small desk necessities in.

Five different height settings

Multiple angle settings

Storage drawer on the side

Roll where you need to be

For those who like to have a workout while you’re working, try the SHW Height Adjustable Mobile Laptop Stand Desk. This has four wheels, meaning you can move it where you need it. It’s great for work or home. It is height adjustable between 28″ and 33″, so you can better customize it if you have a work presentation. The 26″ wider desktop means you can fit more than just your laptop on it. Overall, it measures 25.9″ x 15.75″ x 33″ (at its highest). This is not a collapsible desk.

Four rolling wheels

Height adjustable

26″ wide desktop

Provide yourself more storage

The FURINNO Efficient Home Laptop Notebook Computer Desk is great for those who have a laptop primarily as their work computer. This is a simple design that was functional and subtle. It’s ideal for homes that have limited space and it is made of composite wood, so it will last. It also is composed of PVC tubes and engineered particle board. This will fit your space and your budget. It comes with a table top connected to three shelves, allowing you to place your laptop, mouse, speaker, printer, and other home office items you need around you. It measures 39.6″ x 15.5″ x 33.6″.

Simple design that is functional

Table top with shelves

Measures 39.6″ x 15.5″ x 33.6″

Do work in front of the TV

The HUANUO Adjustable TV Tray Table is great for working or eating off of. This is extremely particular and can be placed at the edge of the sofa or bed for simple use. It can be adjusted for height between 19″ and 27″ and the angle can be shifted downward or upward slightly. The additional balance pole design makes it more stable than other options. You can assemble and store it in less than five minutes.

Place it at the edge of the sofa or bed

Height and angle adjutsable

Assembly is simple

