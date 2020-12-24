If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The new Apple M1 processor is already dominating the industry and embarrassing rival PC processors.

Apple’s MacBook Air is the company’s entry-level M1 laptop, starting at just $999 despite outperforming Windows laptops that cost much more.

Meanwhile, the M1 MacBook Pro is even more powerful than the Air, and it’s on sale today at Amazon at the lowest price ever.

When Apple dumped Qualcomm and started releasing iPhones and other mobile products powered by its own custom processors, it was a huge game-changer in the industry. Now, the company has done the same thing with personal computers. Just as Apple’s A-series processors are light years ahead of Qualcomm and other mobile chipmakers, Apple’s new M-series chipsets completely destroy rival offerings from industry leaders. The M1 chip decimates the competition in terms of power, performance, efficiency, design, and pretty much every other metric that matters.

There are currently three different Mac computers that are powered by the M1: The new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Today, the MacBook Pro is on sale at Amazon with an even deeper discount than we saw on Black Friday. In fact, it’s down to the lowest price ever!

Amazon ran a Black Friday 2020 sale that sliced $50 off of Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pros. Procrastination almost never pays off, but this time around it will. If you passed on that deal last month, you can now save even more money on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage. It’s not a huge discount in terms of percentages, but $70 is $70 — especially when you just spent all that cash on gift shopping for the holidays. And if you want more storage, you’ll save even more money — the 512GB model is now $100 off at Amazon, which is an all-time low price!

We doubt these discounts will last much longer and delivery estimates are already slipping, so pick one up now before it’s too late.

Here are the highlights from the Amazon listing:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

