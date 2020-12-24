If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker ever, thanks in large part to how affordable it is.

It retails for $50, but it goes on sale all the time. For example, right now you can get a new 4th-gen Dot for just $29.99.

Another Alexa speaker has now stolen the title of Amazon’s most affordable smart speaker — the Echo Flex, and it’s on sale today at the all-time low price of just $9.99 with a FREE smart light bulb.

The Echo Dot is one of the most popular hardware devices Amazon has ever made, and it’s pretty clear that there are two main reasons. First, it gives users access to Amazon’s beloved virtual personal assistant, Alexa. And second, the $50 retail price makes it wonderfully affordable. In fact, it used to be the most affordable smart speaker in Amazon’s lineup until the company launched an even cheaper model that so many people still don’t even know about.

Amazon released a new entry-level Alexa speaker last year called the Echo Flex. While the Echo Dot is great for Alexa and for streaming music, the Echo Flex is pretty much a dedicated Alexa device. It’s very compact and doesn’t take up any space on a desk or table because it’s just a small box that plugs into the wall. On top of that, it retails for just $25, which is half of what Amazon charges for the Dot.

The Dot happens to be on sale right now for $29.99, which is an incredible value. If you buy two of them with the coupon code DOT2PACK, you’ll only pay $24.99 each — that’s the same as Amazon’s retail price for the Echo Flex. If you go for the Echo Flex instead, however, and you’ll only pay $9.99! That’s the lowest price Amazon has ever charged for an Alexa speaker, and it even includes a free LED smart light bulb!

This is a deal that likely won’t last long, so get in on the action while you can.

Here’s more info about the Echo Flex from Amazon’s product page:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

Connect with others – Drop in on or make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Call hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.

