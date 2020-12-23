- HBO Max is adding a bunch of great shows and movies in January, including The Little Things, The Dark Knight, The King of Staten Island, Reservoir Dogs, and Courage the Cowardly Dog.
- HBO Max Originals worth checking out: Search Party, Gomorrah, and Locked Down.
- You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for January 2021 below.
One of the interesting side effects of Netflix and Hulu being the only real choices for streaming movies and TV for years on end is that you begin to assume their models are the only models for releasing content.
Obviously, that’s not the case, and HBO Max continues to prove that there are other ways to dole out content every month, dumping over 100 shows and movies on January 1st. The variety of content is what I find most intriguing, with blockbuster movies like The Dark Knight mixed in beloved cartoons like Courage the Cowardly Dog and Batman: The Animated Series. Oh, and 12 oz. Mouse, one of the weirdest shows of all time. And then, at the end of the month, we get The Little Things, which is a brand new crime thriller starring Denzel Washington.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in January, here’s the complete list:
Streaming January 1st
- 12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
- 42nd Street, 1933
- All the President’s Men, 1976
- Apple & Onion, Season 1B
- The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman Beyond
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
- Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
- Batman: Hush, 2019
- Batman: The Animated Series
- Blade, 1998
- A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Check It Out! with Steve Brule
- Chinatown, 1974
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- The Color Purple, 1985
- The Conjuring, 2013
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Craig of the Creek, Season 2
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
- Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
- Ed, Edd n Eddy
- El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)
- Happy Feet, 2006
- The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
- Escape from New York, 1981
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
- The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
- Gossip Girl
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Green Lantern: The Animated Series
- Gremlins, 1984
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
- Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
- The Infamous Future, 2018
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
- The Jellies
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
- Kong: Skull Island, 2017
- Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
- Loiter Squad
- Ma, 2019 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- March of the Penguins, 2005
- Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
- Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
- Mulholland Dr., 2001
- Mystic River, 2003
- Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- No Country for Old Men, 2007
- The Notebook, 2004
- Ocean’s 8, 2018
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
- Piter, 2021 (HBO)
- The Producers, 1968
- Pulp Fiction, 1994
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Ready Player One, 2018
- Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
- Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
- Snowpiercer, Season 1
- A Star is Born, 2018
- Superman: Doomsday, 2007
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
- This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
- The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
- TMNT, 2007
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
- The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
- Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
- V for Vendetta, 2005
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
- Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
- Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)
- Willard, 1971 (HBO)
- Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
- You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
Streaming January 2nd
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming January 4th
- 30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming January 8th
- Patriot’s Day, 2016
- Scream, 1996
- Squish, Season 1
Streaming January 9th
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2
- Ben 10, Season 4A
- The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming January 10th
- Miracle Workers, Season 2
- Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming January 12th
- Against The Wild, 2014
- Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
- Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
- Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
- Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
- An Elephant’s Journey, 2018
- The Escape Artist, 1982
- Get Carter, 1971
- Hecho En Mexico, 2012
- Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
- Hellboy: Sword of Storms, 2006
- Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
- Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
- The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
- La Mujer de Mi Hermano , 2005
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
- Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
- Lost and Delirious, 2001
- Love and Sex, 2000
- Lovely & Amazing, 2002
- The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
- Meatballs, 1979
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
- A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017
- Mistress, 1992
- Mother’s Day, 2012
- Mud, 2013
- Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
- Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
- Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2
- Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2
- Pinocchio, 2012
- Promare, 2019
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992
- Ride Your Wave, 2019
- Righteous Kill, 2008
- Sprung, 1997
- The Spy Next Door, 2010
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- Thanks for Sharing, 2013
- Turtle Tale, 2018
- The Visitor, 2008
- Vixen, 2015
Streaming January 14th
- Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Streaming January 15th
- Stephen King’s It, 1990
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)
- Roots (Mini Series), 1977
- Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
- The Wayans Bros
Streaming January 16th
- Eve
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Streaming January 19th
- Everwood
Streaming January 20th
- At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
- C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming January 21st
- Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
Streaming January 22nd
- The New Adventures of Old Christine
- Painting With John, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming January 23rd
- Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
- Person of Interest
Streaming January 24th
- Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
Streaming January 26th
- Babylon 5
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Streaming January 29th
- ¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)
- The Little Things
- What I Like About You
Streaming January 30th
- The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
- The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
- Pushing Daisies
- The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)
Streaming January 31st
- Axios, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Release Dates TBA
- Arthur’s Law, Max Original Series Premiere
- The Event, Max Original Series Premiere
- Locked Down, Max Original Film Premiere
- Perfect Life (fka Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Possessions, HBO Max Season 1 Premiere
- Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Leaving January 7th
- War Dogs, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving January 24th
- Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
Leaving January 31st
- Ad Astra, 2019
- After Hours, 1985 (HBO)
- Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
- All Is Bright, 2013
- America, America, 1964
- Anchors Aweigh, 1945
- The Arrangement, 1969
- Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
- Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
- Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
- Best Laid Plans, 1999 (HBO)
- Bigger Than The Sky, 2005 (HBO)
- Blade II, 2002
- Blade, 1998
- Blood Simple, 1984 (HBO)
- Bridge To Terabithia, 2007 (HBO)
- Bright Lights, Big City, 1988 (HBO)
- The Change-Up, 2011 (HBO)
- The Children, 2009
- A Christmas Carol, 1938
- Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- David Copperfield, 1935
- Days After Your Departure, 2019 (HBO)
- Enemy Of The State, 1998 (HBO)
- Everybody’s All-American, 1988 (HBO)
- Father’s Day, 1997 (HBO)
- Friday Night Lights, 2004 (HBO)
- Get On Up, 2014 (HBO)
- Guys And Dolls, 1955
- High Society, 1956
- Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
- Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
- Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
- The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
- Mars Attacks!, 1996
- Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
- Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994 (HBO)
- New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- On The Town, 1949
- The Pelican Brief, 1993
- Planet Of The Apes, 2001 (HBO)
- Risky Business, 1983
- Semi-Pro, 2008
- Some Came Running, 1958
- Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)
- Splendor In The Grass, 1961
- Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989