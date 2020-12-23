If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas Eve is tomorrow and just about everyone is undoubtedly done with their holiday shopping at this point.

Head over to Amazon, however, and you’ll find some new last-minute deals so you can pick up a few fantastic gifts for yourself.

Some of our favorites are AirPods 2 for $110, the $140 8-quart Instant Pot Duo for $95, and a $100 4th-gen Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited bundle for just $29.99.

Christmas is almost here! While there’s no question that Christmas this year will be different than most due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s also no question that some things are going to remain the same. For example, you know Amazon is going to have some awesome last-minute deals for shoppers to treat themselves with now that we’re all done with our holiday shopping!

Amazon is running a ton of deals on pandemic essentials right now, and they are still the most popular products among our readers. At the top of the list, you’ll find FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks on sale for $25.49 per 10-pack instead of the regular $45 retail price. Sleek black AccuMed KN95 masks are close behind, and we can’t even believe how cheap Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are right now. That’s especially crazy since you still can’t find them in most stores.

Take advantage of all those sales while you can, but there are also some surprisingly good last-minute deals on popular nonessentials that just popped up on Amazon for Christmas week. You’ve obviously wrapped up your holiday shopping for everyone on your list at this point, so now it’s time to pick up a few presents for yourself. Here, we’ll run through our five favorite last-minute holiday deals at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 2 – $109.99 (reg. $159)

Apple’s $159 AirPods 2 were top-sellers at $125 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That same $35 discount is now back, but Amazon has a special hidden deal as well that slashes off an extra $15 at checkout!

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$15.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera – $19.99 (reg. $25.98)

Wyze Cams are among the best-rated and best-selling home security cameras at Amazon, and right now they’re down to an all-time low price.

Live Stream from Anywhere in 1080p -1080p Full HD live streaming lets you see inside your home from anywhere in real time using your mobile device. While live streaming, use two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app.

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alex… List Price:$25.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE – $29.99 (reg. $97.93)

The new 4th-gen Echo Dot is already a steal at $29.99 instead of $50, but now you can also add six months of Amazon Music Unlimted for free.

Get unlimited access to 60 million songs. Always ad-free.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere – $27 (reg. $39.99)

Give any TV in your home a huge upgrade with the Roku Premiere for just $27. It’s crazy that a streaming media player with 4K and HDR support is so affordable right now.

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Simple remote: It’s got everything you need to start streaming, plus shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$27.00 You Save:$12.99 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker – $95.00 (reg. $139.99)

The Instant Pot Duo is one of the company’s more expensive models, but right now it’s on sale with a deep $45 discount.

Best-selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… List Price:$139.95 Price:$95.00 You Save:$44.95 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

