Congress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package on Monday night that includes a new round of $600 stimulus checks for individuals and $1,200 for couples.

As with the CARES Act, any individuals who made less than $75,000 in 2019 qualify for the checks, as do couples that made less than $150,000 in 2019.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the stimulus checks will start going out early next week.

Nearly nine months after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump, a new stimulus package has finally made its way to the president’s desk. An incessant battle finally ended on Monday night when the House voted 359-53 for the $900 billion relief bill attached to a $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund the government. The Senate followed suit with a 92-6 vote, and Trump is expected to sign the bill — which includes a new round of stimulus checks — by the end of the week.

At this point, you’re probably wondering whether or not you qualify for another direct payment. The good news is that virtually everyone who received a $1,200 check from the CARES Act will get a check this time around as well, but the bad news is that you and your family won’t be getting nearly as much money this time around.

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized face masks tested by NIOSH are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Consolidated Appropriations Act features direct payments of $600 for individuals who made less than $75,000 in adjusted gross income in 2019, as well as $1,200 for couples that made less than $150,000. Anyone who qualifies for a new check will also get an additional $600 for each of their children. Also, much like with the first round, Americans who made more than $75,000 will have their direct payments incrementally reduced.

$600 will hardly be enough to get countless struggling Americans through the holiday season, but at least they won’t have to wait long to get the money, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained on Monday.

“Well, I think, as you know that the good news is, this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy and again let me emphasize that people are going to see this money the beginning of next week so it’s very fast,” Steven Mnuchin said to CNBC’s Jim Cramer. “It’s money that gets recirculated in the economy, so people go out and spend this money and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work.”

We don’t know the exact method by which these new checks will be distributed, but those who signed up to receive their payments by direct deposit earlier this year are presumably already in the system. We’ll be keeping an eye on the IRS Economic Impact Payments site to see if the government provides any updated instructions to receive the new $600 direct payment, but more details should be shared in the coming days.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling black KN95 masks are FINALLY back in stock after selling out at Amazon Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission