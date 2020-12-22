If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Holiday sales across the internet might be winding down, but there are still some phenomenal deals out there to enjoy.

Anyone shopping for a new TV right now will find a particularly exciting sale over at Amazon.

The retailer is offering up to $500 off Samsung smart TVs with Alexa built-in.

Black Friday might be long gone and Cyber Week might be in the rearview mirror, but Amazon still has some truly impressive holiday deals available ahead of Christmas 2020. And since you’re most likely done shopping for presents for people on your list by now, perhaps it’s time to indulge yourself a bit and give your home entertainment setup a serious upgrade.

Anyone looking to upgrade an existing TV will find some terrific deals on Fire TV devices and Roku streaming media players. Where Amazon’s lineup is concerned, prices start at just $17.99 right now for the Fire TV Stick Lite and the extremely popular Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29.99 instead of $50. You can also pick up the $120 Fire TV Cube that’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot for $99.99. Or if you prefer Roku devices, the Roku Express HD is $21.99 right now at Amazon, the $40 Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR is down to $27, and the $50 Roku Streaming Stick+ is down to $39.99 right now.

Now, if you want to upgrade your entire TV instead of just your streaming experience, there’s a big sale right now at Amazon that you definitely need to check out.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find a solid sale on some of our favorite new smart TVs of 2020. They’re 4K and 8K models from Samsung’s QLED lineup, and you can save up to 16% right now if you hurry.

Most of the deals in this Samsung sale are actually done now the Christmas is almost here, but two of our favorite bargains are still going strong. A $202 discount on the Samsung 65-inch Q70T QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV drops the price to $1,097.99, which is a great price for Samsung’s stunning Q70T series TV. Or, if you want a huge upgrade, you can save $500 on the Samsung 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV. It’s still pretty pricey even with the discount, but it’s a phenomenal option if you’re looking for a high-end 8K TV.

Samsung 65-inch Q70T QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. Native refresh rate: 120Hz

AMBIENT MODE+: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info.

Quantum HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs.

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:$1,097.99 You Save:$202.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV

REAL 8K WITH INFINITY SCREEN: See the mind-blowing sharpness and depth of real 8K with 16 times more resolution than HDTV.

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 32X: Our most densely concentrated zones of precisely controlled LED backlights reveal details even in the darkest of scenes.

8K AI UPSCALING: Intelligent upscaling automatically converts all of your content into stunning 8K resolution.

OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND +: All four sides of the TV have built-in speakers that direct the sound, putting you in the middle of the action.

Samsung 65" Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65Q900TSAFXZA 2020 List Price:$4,497.99 Price:$3,997.99 You Save:$500.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

