Congress on Monday, after months of gridlock, finally passed new coronavirus relief legislation that includes funding to send millions of Americans a new stimulus check totaling $600.



The coronavirus stimulus bill’s long-awaited passage has been met with something much less than universal acclaim, however, partly because it offers direct benefits to Americans totaling much less than they received earlier this year, a time when the coronavirus pandemic had barely gotten started (with the pandemic being now much worse than it was then).



Tens of millions of Americans have since lost their jobs, lost part of their income, and struggled to pay bills over the course of what’s now been almost a year-long pandemic.

Without any further ado, let me elaborate on the premise inherent in the title of this post straightaway, now that Congress has finally decided as of Monday night to pass a new stimulus bill. A passage that comes, we should add, after nine months of the nation’s august Senators and congressmen drawing a federal lawmaker’s salary, mind you, while tens of millions of Americans have been stuck in a catastrophic pandemic and slowly come to the staggering realizing that no one is coming to save us.

The question for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is this: Why did you finally decide to lift your opposition to a stimulus bill, when this one offers much less than the stimulus bill did which Republicans gave you a chance to pass months ago? Mind you, there is absolutely no way the answer to this question can be that the people in charge of the greatest country in the world are incompetent negotiators and pretty terrible at their job, so we really need to get to the bottom of this. And it’s not just me who’s asking — CNN’s Manu Raju, for example, tried to ask Pelosi literally this exact question ahead of the new stimulus bill’s passage Monday night (Unfortunately, Pelosi wouldn’t respond).

In a Twitter thread from Sunday about his attempts to ask Pelosi this question, Raju said she declined to respond when he asked her this question at a press conference as well as after he followed her into the hall.

Pelosi wouldn’t answer my question about why the $900 billion deal is more acceptable to her than the $1.8 trillion offer Mnuchin made to her this fall. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 21, 2020

Hopefully, the source of our incredulity here is apparent. By now, you’ve all probably seen and become aware of the fact that — barring anything happening between now and the moment when President Trump signs the coronavirus relief into law — this new stimulus package will include a new round of direct payments to millions of Americans. It will be in the form of $600 checks, however, compared to the $1,200 checks made possible in March by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

Are we to infer from the amount of the new direct payments that the coronavirus pandemic is now only half as bad as it was since March? Hardly, and in fact things are definitely much worse on several fronts.

Not only is the prospect of a $600 check so insignificant as to be practically nothing in the face of what people have lost so far during 2020. Twitter also quickly erupted over the fact that this money came months too late to be of any help to the families that have been struggling to keep their homes and put food on the table.

You can't make this up… Pelosi in 2018 called $1,000+ bonuses being handed out by businesses after tax cuts "crumbs" and "pathetic" but just called the $600 stimulus checks "significant." pic.twitter.com/vVaizbk6O1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 21, 2020

Trump was on twitter advocating a clean, separate $1200 checks bill before the election. Mnuchin was pushing a $1.8 trillion deal. Democrats stuffed those to win the election and it worked. Now they’ve got the nerve to blame republicans for only giving you $600 — $ean P. McCarthy (@SeanMcCarthyCom) December 21, 2020

What exactly is a single $600 check supposed to mean for those struggling with monthly rent or mortgage? — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) December 22, 2020

You're getting a one-time $600 check to survive a pandemic, but hey, at least lobbyists can get their three-martini lunches delivered. https://t.co/vlK7CDwttQ — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 21, 2020

Of course, I bring up the necessity of this question needing to be put to Pelosi somewhat facetiously, because you actually don’t have to be a political scientist to get at the answer to this question yourself.

Earlier this month, in fact, Pelosi herself kind of offered to help you along. Here she is, below, scolding CNN’s Raju at the time for suggesting that her intransigence to Republican stimulus proposals starting months ago was a mistake. Not only was it not a mistake, she suggests that she held out as a specific strategy, betting on the eventuality of working with a Democratic president come January:

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s been fighting for months with one stimulus-related goal at the top of his mind — keeping the final price tag as low as possible — couldn’t resist patting himself on the back in an interview about all this with Politico. Essentially, he said that the fact that Congress (more specifically, Democrats), got on board with a $900 billion stimulus package this week (which ended up being much less than what even Republicans offered this summer) proves that, if it could be said that one said here lost and the other side won — well, the Democrats absolutely did not emerge on the side with the winners.

“The fundamental point is that $900 billion is considerably less than $3.4 trillion,” McConnell said Monday. “It’s within the range of what I recommended back in July.”

(As a maybe-related but maybe likely not related postscript to all this, I just got an alert from a bot I follow that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is no longer following Pelosi’s official account on the social network. Go figure.)

