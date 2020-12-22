If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, there’s a rare opportunity for anyone to get genuine NIOSH N95 masks sold directly by Amazon.

Amazon’s listing could be a mistake since N95 masks are supposed to be restricted to hospitals and government agencies only.

There are also other masks in stock that are terrific alternatives for even less money, like FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks for $25.49 per box.

It’s clear that we’re in store for a long and difficult winter as new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to soar all across the country. The bottom line is that now is the time to stock up on coronavirus essentials in case there’s another rush.

Powecom KN95 masks are still the best-selling face masks among our readers, and for good reason. They’re among the only FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks that are available on Amazo. What’s more, Powecom’s masks are also among the best-performing masks that the FDA has authorized with its EUA. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, which is obviously quite impressive. It’s also a great time to stock up on Powecom’s masks right now because they’re down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a while — 10-packs were selling for $45 as recently as a few months ago, but they’re currently $25.49 at Amazon.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed KN95 masks have also been flying off the shelves lately and they’re from a US company, which is great. These are particularly popular because AccuMed masks are available with elastic earloops like other KN95 masks, or with elastic headbands like N95 masks that many people find to be more comfortable and secure.

You should probably stock up on some or all of the best-selling masks above, but there’s one more listing you should definitely check out while you can. We’re not sure how, but you can actually get NIOSH-approved N95 masks that are sold directly by Amazon for just $2.70 each!

ZYB-11 N95 respirators are manufactured by Xiantao Zhongyi Safety & Protection Products, and they’re NIOSH-approved. Pretty much all the other NIOSH-approved N95 masks we can find on Amazon’s site are restricted so that they can only be purchased by hospitals and government agencies, so there’s a chance that this listing is a mistake. As far as we know, Amazon’s policy that restricts NIOSH N95 masks to certain types of customers hasn’t changed.

ZYB - 11- N95 respirator - 20 Pack - NIOSH Certified Price:$54.00 ($2.70 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

