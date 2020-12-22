If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Peace of mind is a terrific gift to give to someone this holiday season. While it may seem like that’s an impossible thing to send to someone else, remember that it’s a state of mind, so your gift will help them feel that way. Safety and protection are two key aspects of embracing that feeling and knowing that their information is safeguarded is something that will surely calm their nerves. That’s what makes Malwarebytes such a fantastic present and the sale that’s currently running is a gift for you in return.

Malwarebytes, the only cybersecurity software to earn a “flawless” cleanup score from AV-test.org, is here to stop all kinds of threats against computers. Utilizing this software will help keep hackers at bay and personal information out of harm’s way. Since we’ve all done more work or shopping online in 2020 than ever before, you likely have spent more time on your computer than you typically would have. Every day has more of a chance for your personal details to be stolen. But thanks to Malwarebytes, that won’t be the case.

For only $23.99, you’ll be able to give the gift of premium protection for an entire year for a device. That’s 40% off the normal cost! Plus, the more devices you protect, the less the total cost is! Plus, if you want to cover them for two years, it’s still 40% off! The savings are here for the time being, so you better act fast.

Hackers and viruses are ever rampant on the Internet, so you have to make sure the protection is up to the task. If the government can be breached by foreign hackers, so can you. You’ll want the best possible protection there is, and Malwarebytes Premium is just that. This works for Microsoft® Windows®, macOS®, and Android™ devices, so no matter what operating system you use, you’ll be covered. Plus, all Malwarebytes products are backed by a 60-day, money-back guarantee.

This will protect threats in real-time, as well as crush ransomware. It will clean and remove malware, as well as defend against harmful sites. Online scammers never let their guard down, so you shouldn’t either. This blocks phishing scams, infected sites, and malicious links. It can even stop future infections by working 24/7 with normal scans and maintenance. It won’t slow your computer down, allowing you to up security without sacrificing performance.

If you’re looking into Malwarebytes for your small business, you can also receive 40% off for teams, which includes phone support. Also available is Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy deal, which offers you 40% off device security as well as VPN. That checks in at just $59.99 for a year on a device and is for Mac and PC. These deals only last until shortly into the new year, so you should really snag them while you can. Provide peace of mind with a Malwarebytes Premium subscription.

