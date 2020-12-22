A popular holiday treat that was sold in Trader Joe’s stores across multiple states is now being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

The product, an almond kringle, may also have pecans in it, and those with a pecan allergy could be at risk of a severe reaction.

If you happen to have the product you are urged to discard it or return it to the place of purchase, especially if you have a pecan allergy.

Despite the incredibly rough year, the holidays can still be a time of joy and comfort, as long as you’re following safety guidelines and, you know, not putting yourself in grave danger just as the vaccine is beginning to roll out. One of the things that often make the holidays so enjoyable is all the sweet treats occupying dining room tables and countertops around the globe. Unfortunately, some popular pre-made desserts sold at Trader Joe’s may produce some unexpected reactions for some.

Almond Kringle, sold at Trader Joe’s and produced by O&H Danish Bakery, Inc., is being recalled due to the undeclared presence of pecans. That might not sound like a big deal, but individuals with pecan allergies may be at risk for a serious reaction.

Today's Top Deal Save 33% on giant 2-liter pump bottles of Purell List Price:$99.95 Price:$66.75 ($0.49 / Fl Oz) You Save:$33.20 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The recall was issued after “four pecan-filled kringles were incorrectly labeled as Almond Kringle and delivered to Trader Joe’s distribution center a part of a larger order.” Now, because it’s unclear just how many mislabeled kringles made it out of the production line, the entire lot (batch code 26720) has to be recalled. O&H Danish Bakery says that the issue stemmed from “a temporary breakdown in the company’s baking and icing process.”

The potentially dangerous kringle was sold across Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, and Alabama. The good news here is that there have been no reports of illness related to the mixup so far.

From the official recall bulletin:

People who have an allergy to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. If you purchased the Almond Kringle with the specified batch code from a Trader Joe’s store in one of the nine states listed and have a pecan allergy, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. Alternatively, you may send an email to TJrecall@ohdanishbakery.com with a picture of the product label for a replacement item delivered to your door.

If you have any of the recalled desserts it would make sense to just return them for a refund or toss it. If you don’t have a pecan allergy, it might be safe to consume it, but with things like this, it’s usually better to play it safe and just avoid eating the recalled food, regardless of your own allergen concerns.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling black KN95 masks are FINALLY back in stock after selling out at Amazon Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission