The National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci would be given the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning.

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine was developed in partnership with scientists from the NIAID.

Fauci decided to receive the vaccine publicly and at the same time as officials like US Health Secretary Alex Azar.

If you were among those Americans curious at all about White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci’s personal coronavirus vaccine-related circumstances — like when he’s getting the vaccine, and which one it will be, for example — Tuesday morning delivered the answers you seek.

As of the time of this writing, Dr. Fauci was scheduled to be publicly given a dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine around 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. That’s noteworthy, on several levels. For starters, Dr. Fauci will let himself be given the vaccine publicly “to build confidence” in its safety, according to a Twitter post which you can read below from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (where Dr. Fauci works as the director). He’s also being given the vaccine at the same time as other public health officials, including US Health Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and frontline workers at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. More important, though, is the fact that it’s the Moderna vaccine that Dr. Fauci will be receiving.

As noted, Dr. Fauci is the director of the NIAID. The Moderna vaccine was co-developed with scientists at the NIAID — and, what’s more, the FDA only granted an emergency use authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine a few days ago, making this a big stamp of approval from NIAID leaders like Dr. Fauci. Eating their own cooking, in other words.

“We believe it’s important to publicly receive the vaccine as part of our efforts to demonstrate that these vaccines are safe and effective,” Azar said in a tweet on Monday.

NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be rolling up his sleeve tomorrow to get @moderna_tx #COVID19 vaccine alongside @SecAzar, @NIHDirector, and several @NIHClinicalCntr frontline workers to build confidence in the vaccine, which is the best hope against this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/q8uu6vMs1E — NIAID News (@NIAIDNews) December 21, 2020

The FDA’s approval of an EUA for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Friday made it the second vaccine given this special authorization — short of a full, complete approval — to fight the COVID pandemic. It followed the FDA’s approval of an EUA on December 11 for a coronavirus vaccine developed by a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech.

What we will increasingly see in the coming days is a cavalcade of prominent Americans step up to be vaccinated publicly to increase the public’s confidence that the vaccines are safe. Vice President Mike Pence, for example, was given a dose of the vaccine last week, while President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden were given the vaccine on live TV on Monday at a hospital in Delaware.

