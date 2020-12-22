The latest coronavirus update from Johns Hopkins University shows that the US is recording at least 215,400 new coronavirus cases per day, based on the seven-day average of the latest pandemic data.



As bad as things have gotten, though, one epidemiologist is out with a hopeful prediction for what happens once the pandemic ends.

Dr. Nicholas Christakis thinks that, post-coronavirus, humanity will see a level of activity akin to something like the Roaring ’20s.

There’s no getting around it — the coronavirus pandemic is as bad right now as it’s been all year, and considerably worse than even the months here in the US when we perhaps naively thought it can’t get much worse than this.

According to a seven-day average of data calculated by CNBC, using figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the latest coronavirus update for the US shows that we’re recording at least 215,400 new coronavirus cases (and at least 2,600 coronavirus-related deaths) every day. Think about that. We’re talking about the near-equivalent of the casualties experienced on Sept. 11, 2001 … every single day. Moreover, there’s still probably another month’s worth of severe COVID-related strain on the nation’s health care system that we can expect. After that, a new president takes office, millions more Americans will have been inoculated with the COVID vaccine, until, some number of months into 2021, things will start to improve.

Things will, in fact, improve incrementally so much that it gets to the point where one epidemiologist thinks we’ll be living in a modern version of the Roaring ’20s — the freewheeling, big-spending, live-it-up era that followed the gloomy years associated with the 1918 flu pandemic.

Call these the Roaring 2020s that we’ll soon come to. “During epidemics, you get increases in religiosity, people become more abstentious, they save money, they get risk-averse and we’re seeing all of that now just as we have for hundreds of years during epidemics,” Yale professor and social epidemiologist Dr. Nicholas Christakis said, in an interview with The Guardian.

Christakis, who also has a new book out titled Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live, goes on to lay out a rough timeline for our return to normal. Through 2021, coronavirus vaccines will be distributed, and it will probably take us into 2023 to recover from the “socioeconomic devastation” caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Around 2024, though, is when humanity explodes again, with things like packed stadiums, dance-filled night clubs, and the like.

“In 2024, all of those (pandemic trends) will be reversed,” Christakis told the newspaper. “People will relentlessly seek out social interactions.”

In terms of how we get from here to there, it will depend in large measure on the rollout of vaccines that’s currently underway now. Two vaccines have been authorized for use so far in the US, but there will only be enough of these to reach around 150 million Americans. More vaccines will come online in 2021.

In a new blog post he penned on Tuesday along these same lines, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates declared that life in 2021 will be much better than it was in 2020. “If you’re looking forward to the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, you have good reason to,” wrote the co-director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “By spring, the COVID-19 vaccines you’ve been reading about in the news will begin reaching the scale where they’ll have a global impact. At least in wealthy countries, life should be much closer to normal than it is now.”