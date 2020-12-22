If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers have called the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because it’s so sleek and minimalistic.

Unfortunately, it’s also quite expensive at $60.

Right now, Amazon is offering this top-selling forehead thermometer with a huge 59% discount that slashes the price to just $24.49.

There are a few things in particular that our readers have been stocking up on during the pandemic. First and foremost, FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks have been flying off the shelves. NIOSH found the former to filter up to 99.4% of 0.3-micron airborne particles, and the latter is available in a sleek black color that people have been loving. Those best-selling masks are both on sale right now at or close to the lowest prices we’ve seen in months, so it’s a great time to load up now that winter is here. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes are also top sellers right now among our readers, and they’re also both down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

In addition to all that, there’s something else you should check out right now at Amazon — especially while it’s back down to Black Friday’s discounted price. It’s the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which several of our readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and stylish like something Apple would make, and it’s also wonderfully easy to use.

This awesome no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60, which is a pretty tall order for a forehead thermometer, even now while so many people are buying them. Thanks to a big Amazon sale, however, you won’t pay anywhere close to $60. A huge 59% discount slashes the price of this awesome model to just $24.49. That’s a crazy price for a sleek thermometer with nearly 60,000 5-star ratings on Amazon at the time of this writing.

Also of note, the company’s gorgeous $70 iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is on sale with a $10 discount right now. The Mayo Clinic says healthy blood oxygen levels are between 95% and 100%, and anything under 90% is considered low.

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably. SHIPS FROM USA

[TRI-POINT ACCURACY] An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

The iHealth Air Wireless Pulse Oximeter is a non-invasive device intended for spot-checking of functional oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2) and pulse rate.

The wireless pulse oximeter is intended to measure blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate of adults above 16 years old in home and hospital environments (including clinical use in internist/surgery, anesthesia, intensive care, etc.).

