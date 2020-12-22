If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Alexa virtual personal assistant quickly become one of the top voice assistants in the world.

Echo speakers that offer hands-free access to Alexa are wildly popular for home use.

But there’s also an Amazon gadget that gives you access to Alexa in your car, and right now it’s on sale for just $19.99 — and that includes 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free!

Head over to Amazon’s site right now and you’ll find so many popular Echo smart speakers on sale with deep discounts. Amazon’s $50 Echo Dot is down to $29.99 ahead of Christmas 2020 and the Echo Dot with Clock that typically costs $60 is down to $39.99. The $100 4th-gen Echo is in sale for $69.99 and offers terrific sound quality, while the Echo Flex makes it easy to add Alexa to any room and it’s down to just $9.99 right now.

Those are all fantastic deals, but they’re also all intended for use in your home. If you still want access to Alexa when you leave your house, Amazon has an awesome sale running right now that you definitely should check out.

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized face masks tested by NIOSH are almost half off their old $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The $50 Echo Auto is a fantastic accessory that too many Alexa fans are still unaware of. Connect it to your car as well as your smartphone for internet connectivity, and you get hands-free access to all of Alexa’s great features while you’re on the go. It retails for $50 and is on sale right now for $19.99, which is an incredible deal.

But wait… it gets even better!

In addition to the deep discount that slashes Amazon’s Echo Auto to just $19.99, Amazon is throwing in an added bonus to sweeten the pot. Pick up an Echo Auto before this deal is done and Amazon will toss in 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free! That means you can stream all the music you want from Amazon’s massive catalog of millions of songs, and you won’t pay a dime for the first 6 months. This bundle retails for just under $98 at Amazon, so $19.99 is an incredible deal indeed.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points that Amazon has listed on its product page:

Add Alexa to your car – Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount.

Designed for the road – With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

Go beyond radio – Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Just ask – Use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to-do list, set reminders, pay for gas, and more.

Do More with Auto Mode – Turn your phone into a driver-friendly display that complements your Echo Auto. See what’s playing and save time with easy-touch shortcuts to your favorite places, people, and content.

Designed for your privacy – You can press the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the microphones.

Check for compatibility – Echo Auto is not compatible with all cars and phones. See if it will work for you below.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.