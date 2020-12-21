If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The $15 TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs on Amazon, hands down.



They keep selling out anytime they go on sale, but now they’re back in stock with a discount.

4-packs are back down to Black Friday’s price of just $6.75 per plug — but they’re almost sold out yet again.

Our readers won’t be surprised at all when they learn about the best-selling products among our readers over the past month during all of Amazon’s pre-holiday sales. Insanely popular Powecom KN95 face masks were at the top of the list by a massive margin, which makes sense since they’re the best-selling FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. These masks have been found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, which is remarkable. They retail for $45, but 10-packs were down to $25.49 ahead of the holidays.

Hop over to Amazon right now and you’ll find those masks are still on sale at a discount, so it’s a good time to stock up. US-based AccuMed also has its popular black KN95 masks back in stock at a new lower price, and AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that filter up to 99.8% of small airborne particles according to independent lab tests at just $2.12 each thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip.

Of course, there are other top-sellers beyond pandemic essentials, and one of the hottest products of the season is finally back at Amazon.

Other best-sellers on Black Friday 2020 also include Apple’s AirPods Pro and the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener. Both of those gadgets are still on sale, and Apple’s noise cancelling earbuds are even back down to $199. But another top-seller from Black Friday is back in stock this week, and it was almost as popular as AirPods Pro.

Kasa Smart Plugs by TP-Link are the best-selling smart plugs among our readers by a massive margin, which makes plenty of sense. They offer all the features you’d expect from any smart plug as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal last month slashed the price with a big discount. They sold out fast, which is to be expected, but now they’re back in stock with the same huge discount!

This deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs is definitely going to sell out soon, so don’t miss out. The good news is you can get them for just $6.75 each if you buy 4-packs, or you’ll find 2-packs for just $10 each if the 4-packs sell out again like they did last month.

Shipping estimates are already pushed back by about a month, so definitely take advantage for this deal before it sells out again.

