Spider-Man 3 might turn out to be one of the most complex, exciting Spider-Man films ever made, according to a series of rumors, leaks, and spoilers.

A new report offers Marvel fans the best possible Spider-Man rumor they could hope for, and it has nothing to do with the MCU Phase 4 storyline.

Disney and Sony are reportedly working on a new Spider-Man deal covering at least one more trilogy that would exist within the MCU.

We might not have gotten any new Marvel movies or TV shows this year, but Marvel has been working behind the scenes on the MCU’s future. Disney’s Investor Day event a few days ago proved as much, as Marvel’s chief Kevin Feige made various announcements in the final segment of the show, confirming several rumors in the process. In just under half an hour, Marvel showed off new trailers for upcoming Disney+ series, confirmed cast members who will play new heroes and villains, and introduced new shows that will be part of Phase 4 or Phase 5. Among them, there was confirmation that Fantastic Four is already in development.

At the same time, an increasing number of leaks have offered us details about Marvel’s plans, including plot spoilers for some of the main movies of Phase 4. If the recent leaks are accurate, Spider-Man 3 could turn out to be the most exciting Spider-Man film in the MCU so far and Sony’s most exciting Spider-Man creation by far. Things won’t stop there when it comes to exciting Spider-Man developments. The latest rumor is the best news Marvel fans could hope for.

More than a year ago, Sony and Disney nearly caused a firestorm among superhero fans. The two would not partner on future Spider-Man films, so the third installment in the MCU trilogy was in limbo. Sony wanted to go it alone, and Disney wanted better terms. Ultimately, they inked a new deal for the upcoming film, as well as a crossover film where Tom Holland would reprise his Peter Parker role in the future.

We’ve seen plenty of speculation since then that a new deal was imminent, and the recent Spider-Man 3 rumors strongly suggest that’s the case. The movie is part of what appears to be the main story of Phase 4. Spider-Man 3 is sandwiched between WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and will serve multiple purposes.

For the MCU, the third Spider-Man film will help expand the multiverse by bringing over characters from alternate realities. Strange will be involved in the action, and time travel might be a major piece of the story’s puzzle. Sony’s previous Spider-Man actors and many of the villains will also reportedly appear in Spider-Man 3.

For Sony, the third film will open the door to the Spider-Verse, and allow it to create an even richer Marvel universe of its own, one that fans might end up caring about as much as they do the MCU.

If Mikey Sutton’s scoop on Geekosity is accurate, then Marvel and Sony will continue to co-create Spider-Man movies for quite some time, as Disney and Sony are close to inking a new deal. Insiders told Sutton that another contract is about to be signed so that Spider-Man will stay in the MCU for at least another trilogy. The next three solo movies will focus on Peter’s college years, and they’re going to be under the supervision of Marvel.

The agreement might also include rights for Sony’s live-action TV programs, as Disney is looking to beef up its streaming service during the pandemic. The Spider-Man films that Feige produces for Marvel Studios would also hit Disney+. Moreover, the Marvel exec will also be more involved in developing Sony’s Spider-Verse from now on.

This is just a rumor, but a new Disney-Sony deal has never made more sense considering the recent Spider-Man 3 leaks and the current health crisis.

Notably absent from Feige’s Investor Day announcements was Spider-Man 3. Sony will likely make its own announcements about the film soon and promote it with trailers and teasers. After all, production is underway, and the movie should hit theaters next Christmas, assuming the pandemic allows it.