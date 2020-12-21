If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After having sold out during Cyber Week, Apple’s AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon for just $199.

There’s no question that’s a terrific deal, but there’s another Amazon sale you might want to check out before you buy them.

Wildly popular $159 AirPods 2 are on sale for just $109.99 right now thanks to a special hidden deal at Amazon.

Head over to Amazon at pretty much any point during the year these days and you’ll find discounts on Apple’s various AirPods models. It would have been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago, and it definitely doesn’t get any more popular than AirPods. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

Of course, some discounts on Apple products are more impressive than others — and right now there’s a startling sale that slashes Apple’s AirPods down to the lowest price ever.

Apple’s AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them directly from an Apple store or from the company’s website. They’re worth every penny, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions they might get an even bigger discount — and it just so happens that they’re down to $199 right now.

That’s a fantastic deal indeed, but there’s a hidden sale right now at Amazon that you might want to consider before you cough up $199 — Apple’s $159 AirPods 2 have a massive discount that slashes the price to just $109.99! You won’t see the final price on the product page though, because there’s an extra $15 that gets knocked off at checkout. This is very close to their all-time low price and it’s $10 less than Amazon was charging on Black Friday.

If you’re looking for other deep discounts on best-selling headphones, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good as Apple’s AirPods Pro and Amazon has a deal that slashes them to just $158, a new all-time low. Or, if you want over-ear noise cancelling headphones, the best of the best are all on sale for Black Friday: Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are down to $278 instead of $350, Bose QC35 headphones are $30 off, and the flagship $400 Bose 700 headphones can be had for $339.

AirPods 2 – $109.99

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$15.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Pro – $199

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $159.98

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

