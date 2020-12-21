If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reaching record heights right now, another rush of grocery hoarding has swept the nation.

Some grocery stores are completely sold out of key essentials and others have put purchase limits in place for the most sought-after products.

The good news is that Amazon is flush with essentials and there aren’t any purchase limits to worry about.

When coronavirus case numbers started skyrocketing again this past fall, the first things to disappear from retailers were high-quality face masks. Thankfully, all the top-sellers are now back in stock at Amazon. FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that retail for $45 per box are down to $25.49 right now, and AccuMed cup style KN95 masks from a US company are only $2.12 each thanks to an Amazon coupon. Plenty of people are on the lookout for black masks, and you can also get AccuMed headband KN95 masks or AccuMed earloop KN95 masks in black for $26.25 per 10-pack. Finally, these popular BNX face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are made in the USA.

Stock up on any or all of those high-quality face masks while you still can, because there’s no telling if or when supply might start to run low. Of course, face masks aren’t the only essentials that can be difficult to find right now.

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

With new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations hitting record highs all across the US right now, there’s another huge rush of grocery hoarding going on. In order to combat it, many grocery stores have set purchase limits on key essentials so that people can’t hoard them. That’s an important policy, of course, but it unfortunately means that people with a genuine need for more than one or two of an essential item are out of luck. For example, Wegmans recently became the latest major grocer to update its purchase limits and restrict even more essential items.

The good news is that Amazon doesn’t have any purchase limits on essentials like the ones on Wegmans’ list, so we decided to round up five key essentials that grocery stores are restricting but are available without any purchase limits at Amazon.

Hand sanitizer

Purell hand sanitizer is still next to impossible to find in stores. If you happen to be lucky enough to find it in stock, you can only buy a bottle or two. Meanwhile, it’s not only back in stock on Amazon right now, but it’s also on sale at the lowest prices you’ll find ANYWHERE on the internet.

If you hurry, you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the pandemic started. Even Purell 1oz travel bottles are somehow in stock right now, and they’re perfect to carry to work or school!

Household cleaners

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Clorox bleach cleaners, and pretty much any comparable products are all restricted right now at supermarkets. Thankfully, all the household cleaners you need are available at Amazon. Even Clorox wipes and Purell wipes are in stock today at less inflated prices, and so is Lysol spray.

Also, if you hurry, you can get a new spray called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that’s about to sell out because it was just approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds.

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what happened across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Toilet Paper On Amazon Price:$9.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon Price:$21.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Famotidine (Pepcid)

A major study found that famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, might help people recover faster from mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. Because of that, it’s still impossible to find in some areas. The good news is that there’s plenty available right now at Amazon, so if you need it for heartburn you should definitely stock up. In fact, you should probably buy it from Amazon instead of your local grocery store anyway — look how cheap Amazon Basic Care Maximum Strength Famotidine Tablets are!

Amazon Basic Care Maximum Strength Famotidine Tablets 20 mg, Acid Reducer for Heartburn Relief,… Price:$9.88 ($0.05 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.