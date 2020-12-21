If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Millions of Americans and countless people around the world suffer from insomnia and other sleep disorders.

Estimates from a recent study suggest that the sleep aids market will reach more than $110 billion annually by 2025.

Tired of all those expensive solutions and sleeping pills? New research from Sweden says there’s one simple thing that’s 20 times more likely to help you sleep than anything else on the market.

We all have trouble sleeping from time to time, but many people are afflicted with sleep issues that are far more problematic. I should know because I’m one of them. These problems can run the full gamut from occasional troubles falling asleep or waking up early for no reason to full-blown insomnia that makes a person feel completely helpless. A full night of restful sleep is crucial in so many ways, and it impacts everything from energy levels the following day to overall health. That’s right — several studies have shown that a lack of sleep has the potential to cause serious health problems.

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There are a bunch of studies out there that look to find potential cures for insomnia, but there’s one recent study in particular that we want to draw your attention to. It’s a peer-reviewed study by researchers in Sweden that was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, and it’s an intriguing read from start to finish. If you’d rather skip to the end, here’s the key takeaway: The researchers found that a simple weighted blanket is 20 times more likely to cure a person’s sleepless nights than any other sleep aid that was tested.

Weighted blankets are hugely popular and now you know why. Not only do they work, but they work far better than anything else on the market right now. Looking to find out for yourself just how helpful a high-quality weighted blanket can be? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Three of Amazon’s best-selling and highest-rated weighted blankets can be found below, including the beloved YnM Weighted Blanket that comes in 14 different size and weight combinations with prices starting under $40, and it has more than 22,000 5-star reviews. Other top options are discounted as well, so definitely check them out below.

YnM Weighted Blanket

While this comes in 14 different sizes to match you and your lifestyle the best, the fact that it has glass beads that help set your temperature is what makes this really wearable. Now you won’t feel too hot or cold while you’re using it.

Use This Weighted Blanket on Its Own Or With a Duvet Cover; Great Gift for Every Age. Purchase Matching Ynm Duvet Together to Enjoy a Discount.

The original YnM weighted blanket offers a natural way to help calm your body for a restful night of sleep; a great calming sensory blanket for adults and children to help decompress and provide comfort

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads… List Price:$79.90 Price:$69.90 You Save:$10.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COMHO Weighted Blanket

This is an extremely durable blanket that will be with you for many years. It is breathable with nanoceramic beads that won’t even let others hear you moving and will calm your body if you toss and turn.

FUNCTION – Many of the latest scientific research reports show that Weighted Blanket can evenly fit your body and create a calm feeling of being held or hugged to encourage a restful great all-natural use environment, which can significantly increase people’s deep sleep time.

PREMIUM MATERIAL – Our weighted blankets use 100% natural cotton to make our weighted blankets more comfortable, breathable, and safe. Nanoceramic beads can reduce the noise generated by movement, and it is more effective in the body to improve sleep.

COMHO Weighted Blanket Cotton Cooling Heavy Blanket 20 lbs,60''x80'',Queen Size Price:$55.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blanket

It is hypoallergenic, so anybody can use this blanket. Plus, it’s perfect to use all times of the year, as it’s good for the winter and breathable enough for the summer.

NO MORE RESTLESS NIGHTS – Our cotton weighted blanket works two-fold to calm and soothe both your muscles and mind for complete relaxation. This promotes a deep, peaceful sleep leaving you fresh and rejuvenated.

COZY & COMFORTABLE – With 7 layers, soft cotton, and polyester construction our weighted blanket for adults offers a deluxe feeling that is simply unparalleled. This hypoallergenic blanket is filled with non-toxic, high-end glass beads, evenly distributing the weight across your body.

RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blanket W/Removable, Washable Duvet Cover| 15 lbs, 60”x 80” Size|… List Price:$150.00 Price:$68.95 You Save:$81.05 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.