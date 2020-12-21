If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas week has arrived, which means most people are likely done with their holiday shopping at this point.

Amazon has some new last-minute deals so you can pick up a few fantastic gifts for yourself.

Highlights include AirPods 2 for $110, a fantastic one-day Roomba deal, and a $100 4th-gen Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited bundle for just $29.99.

Merry Christmas, bargain hunters!

The most festive week of the year has finally arrived. While there’s no question that Christmas this year will be different than most due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s also no question that some things are going to remain the same. For example, you know Amazon is going to have some awesome last-minute deals for shoppers to treat themselves with now that we’re all done with our holiday shopping!

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There’s no question that shocking Amazon deals on pandemic essentials are still the most popular products among our readers. At the top of the list, you’ll find FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks on sale for $25.49 per 10-pack instead of the regular $45 retail price. Sleek black AccuMed KN95 masks are close behind, and you won’t believe how cheap Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are right now. That’s especially crazy since you still can’t find them in most stores.

Those are all terrific deals that you should definitely take advantage of, but there are also some surprisingly good last-minute deals on popular nonessentials that just popped up on Amazon for Christmas week. Here, we’ll run through our five favorite ones.

Apple AirPods 2 – $109.99 (reg. $159)

Apple’s $159 AirPods 2 were top-sellers at $125 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That same $35 discount is now back, but Amazon has a special hidden deal as well that slashes off an extra $15 at checkout!

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$15.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE – $29.99 (reg. $97.93)

The new 4th-gen Echo Dot is already a steal at $29.99 instead of $50, but now you can also add six months of Amazon Music Unlimted for free.

Get unlimited access to 60 million songs. Always ad-free.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum – $279.99 (reg. $399.99)

Pick up a renewed Roomba 960 robot vacuum for just $279.99. That’s a new all-time low price for a wildly popular model, but the deal only lasts until the end of the day on Monday.

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series)

Intelligently maps and cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair,… List Price:$399.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$120.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker – $465.99 (reg. $549)

Nugget ice makers are super-popular right now, and nothing outsells the GE Opal — especially while it’s on sale with a 15% discount!

COUNTERTOP SIZE: With its elegant design, the Opal will wow your guests before they even try the delicious ice it makes. Measures at 15. 5 x 14.25 x 17. 2 inches. The perfect size for any countertop in your home.

QUICK & POWERFUL: Within only 20 minutes, you’ll be enjoying soft, crunchy ice, just like the ice you love from your favorite restaurant. The Opal produces 24 lbs. of ice per day, and the bin holds 3 lbs. at a time.

SMART: The Opal is Bluetooth equipped, so you can set up your ice making schedule from the convenience of your phone using the free GE Profile Opal app. It senses when the bin is full of ice, so it won’t overfill.

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker List Price:$549.00 Price:$465.99 You Save:$83.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker – $149.00 (reg. $199.99)

The Instant Pot Max is one of the company’s most expensive models, and that’s why it flew off the shelves when it dropped to $149 for Black Friday. Now, that awesome deal is back.

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning

The large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start, and warm

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth

Altitude adjustment eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt List Price:$199.95 Price:$149.00 You Save:$50.95 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.