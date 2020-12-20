Netflix is adding 15 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of December 20th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include The Midnight Sky and Bridgerton.

Movies and TV shows leaving this week include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and all seven seasons of The West Wing.

Netflix will get in the Christmas spirit this week by adding The Midnight Sky, a film directed by George Clooney, and Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes, to the streaming library. These are two of the most noteworthy releases of the month, but their arrival is offset by the departure of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The West Wing at the end of the week. At the very least, do yourself a favor and rewatch Spider-Verse before it’s gone.

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 20th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 20th

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Monday, December 21st

The Con Is On (2018)

Tuesday, December 22nd

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women – who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option.

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY Sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs.

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Wednesday, December 23rd

The Midnight Sky — NETFLIX FILM This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Your Name Engraved Herein — NETFLIX FILM Set in the backdrop of 1987 where martial law just ended in Taiwan, two male students fell in love against the expectations of society.



Friday, December 25th

Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.



Saturday, December 26th

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

DNA — NETFLIX FILM The death of a woman’s larger-than-life grandfather brings her cantankerous family together and forces the 35-year-old to confront her tumultuous life.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY With Ms. Nowhere and Gary MIA in the Sahara, Echo leads the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY It’s another season following animated kid car, Cory Carson, as he goes on adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY It’s the longest New Years Eve ever as Ms. Frizzle and class travel back in time — hour by hour — to save their beloved bus!



Departures

Tuesday, December 22nd

The Little Hours (2017)

Thursday, December 24th

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Friday, December 25th

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in December, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.