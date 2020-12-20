If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Today’s roundup of daily deals you don’t want to miss is split into two batches: pandemic essentials and awesome discounted gadgets. First up, we have $45 boxes of FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that are on sale for $25.49 per 10-pack. We also have sleek black AccuMed KN95 face masks for $26.25 per 10-pack, Purell pump bottles at the lowest price we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic began, and one more essential that’s back in stock for the first time in a long time. Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray is an FDA-registered, clinically proven coronavirus killer that sold out last month when thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get it. This spray has been shown to kill coronavirus on face masks and other surfaces in as little as 60 seconds. It’s even safe on the skin and has no toxic ingredients. At just $25 per bottle, you should definitely pick up a few before it sells out again.

Other top daily deals on Saturday include $159 AirPods 2 for just $109.99 thanks to a discount and an extra $15 that gets taken off at checkout, a FREE $90 Echo Show 5 when you buy the $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $169.99, $199 AirPods Pro with a huge $50 discount that slashes them to Black Friday’s price of $199, the $800 self-emptying Roomba i6+ robot vacuum at an all-time low price of $549.99, the $100 Winix A231 Tower H13 True HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifier for $79.99 today only, and an incredible deal that gets you a $50 4th-gen Echo Dot plus 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimted ($65.97 value) for just $29.99.

Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 (10 Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray - Alcohol-free, and non-toxic, mineral-based Copper-Iodine… Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$45.33 ($3.78 / Bottle) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$799.99 Price:$549.99 You Save:$250.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$15.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Winix A231 Tower H13 True HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifier, Perfect for Home office, Home classroom, B… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.