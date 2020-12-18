If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Depstech’s crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside anything was a best-seller on Black Friday when it dropped to $29 at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon now has even better deals on three different models.

Prices start at just $27.19 for the Depstech WF020 Borescope, which is a 20% discount on a very popular model.

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were massive this year. What’s more, some of the hottest deals are still available right now. Examples include a rare discount on FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that retail for $45 per box, an even rarer discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores, deep discounts up to $60 off best-selling Instant Pot models, wildly popular $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each, and the best-selling $40 MyQ smart garage door opener on sale for just $29.98.

As incredible as those deals are, but there are also some deals on Amazon that are even better than the discounts we saw during Cyber Week and Black Friday.

The wildly popular Depstech WF010 wireless borescope connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android device so it can see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams a live video to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was discounted for Black Friday, but it’s also an entry-level model and some people are looking for better performance.

Now, there are three new Christmas deals on Amazon that shave 20% off some of Depstech’s most impressive wireless borescopes. What’s more, you can get a big upgrade from the WF010 for even less than that model cost on Black Friday!

The best-selling $34 Depstech WF020 Borescope is a big upgrade from the WF010 and it’s down to $27.19 thanks to an on-site coupon you can clip. That’s a new all-time low price. If you want an even bigger upgrade from the WF010 and WF020, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally costs $60 is on sale for $50.99, but only for a few hours thanks to a Lightning deal. Finally, the top-of-the-line Depstech WF060 Borescope that retails for $80 is on sale for $63.99 when you clip the 20% coupon on the Amazon page.

Depstech’s Christmas deals are outstanding this year, and you can scroll through them down below. Just remember to clip the coupons to get those discounted prices on the two deals with coupons, both of which are available until December 20th.

Depstech WF020 Borescope – $27.19

The Upgraded WiFi Endoscope: Unlike other endoscope cameras on the marketplace, this wireless wifi endoscope camera not only works with Android smartphone(Above Android 4.2) but also iPhone IOS system (Above iOS 6.0). This is perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

Wireless & Easy to Set Up – Without using an extra adapter or cable, this Wi-Fi borescope can be easily connected with a smartphone via Wi-Fi. The only thing you need to do is to download and install the compatible APP “DEPSTECH” on your device.

High-Resolution Camera: Featuring with 2 Megapixels HD camera, this endoscope offers you a wonderful experience of recording a clear close range HD video in AVI format and snapshot image in JPG format with four adjustable resolutions 320×240, 640×480, 1280 x 720, 1600 x 1200.

Wireless Borescope,DEPSTECH Upgraded HD 2.0 MP WiFi Endoscope Rechargeable Inspection Camera wi… List Price:$33.99 Price:$27.19 You Save:$6.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech WF028 Borescope – $50.99

HD 5.0MP Endoscope: 2592×1944 resolution camera with a highly efficient chip, making this 8.5mm probe endoscope envisions the narrow places. Capture clear images and see HD real-time transmission.

Wide Compatibility: WiFi connection borescope is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Suit for inspecting house appliance, industrial equipment, and also applies to the usage for water tank, tubes, etc.

Adjustable 6 LED lights: With 6 LED lights, the endoscope can be adjusted the brightness, you can detect objects both in dark or too exposed environments.

DEPSTECH WiFi Borescope, 5.0MP HD Wireless Endoscope, Semi-Rigid, 16 inch Focal Distance, Snake… List Price:$59.99 Price:$50.99 You Save:$9.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech WF060 Borescope – $63.99

[8.0MP Camera, One Button Taking A Photo]: 8.0MP camera shoots images with resolution up to 3264*2488P, viewing the inspection places super clearly; One button press to take a photo, quickly and conveniently.

[Compatible with Android and iOS Devices]: Work with most brand smartphones or tablets on the market; WiFi connection and operation through App provide an HD real-time image transmission and 30fps video.

[Large Focal Range, Auto Focus]: Focal distance is 2.76-15.7 inches; Auto fast focus makes Less inconvenience in use; Zoom in/out function allows you to see both details of the picture and the complete full view.

DEPSTECH WiFi Endoscope, 8.0MP HD Auto Focus Inspection Camera, 8 LED Wireless Borescope, 3350m… List Price:$79.99 Price:$63.99 You Save:$16.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

