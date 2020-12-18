If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are crucial right now as coronavirus cases soar to new records all across America.

Purell hand sanitizer is also important to have on hand.

Now, a new coronavirus-killing spray called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray has become another must-have because it can be used to sanitize face masks and more.

Coronavirus vaccines are now being distributed across the United States. That’s amazing news that we’ve all been waiting for, but it’s also crucial that we don’t get ahead of ourselves. The general public won’t have access to COVID-19 vaccines until sometime in March or April next year. Experts say it’ll likely take until the end of 2021 before enough people in the US are vaccinated to have a big impact. And with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-19 deaths all skyrocketing as we head into the winter months, we all need to shake off any pandemic fatigue and remain vigilant.

Experts recommend carrying hand sanitizer with you at all times and using it whenever you touch any surface or object. Among our readers, the best-selling option is definitely Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are discounted right now at Amazon. Face masks are recommended as well, of course, and those cheap blue 3-play masks aren’t going to cut it anymore now that coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-19 deaths are all skyrocketing. FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are both fantastic options, with efficacy up to 99.4% according to tests. Another popular option is the AccuMed cup style KN95 mask, which independent lab tests found to have up to 99.8% efficacy.

Now, in addition to those key essentials, there’s another coronavirus killer on Amazon that you definitely should load up on while it’s back in stock. We told our readers about it once before and thousands of people rushed to Amazon to get it!

It’s a new spray called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray and it has been registered with the FDA. It’s been proven by lab tests to kill the novel coronavirus as well as other contagions and germs. Clyraguard works fast and is said to be safe to use on everything from face masks and surfaces to your own skin. Rather than using alcohol or toxins, Clyraguard spray has copper and iodine as its main virus-killing ingredients.

Here’s a note from the manufacturer:

Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant for personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes face masks. It has been tested and proven effective to completely inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in a peer-reviewed study at a Government National Lab (UTMB-Galveston). As part of the FDA regulatory processes, the formulation has been rigorously tested and proven to provide extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Reusing your face masks is a necessary evil right now, but the last thing you want to do is handle a face mask that’s been worn already within the past few days. Now, instead of having to wait 3-4 days between uses, you can just sanitize your mask with Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray and reuse it after just a few minutes. Remember though, you should probably still only reuse N95 and KN95 face masks a few times before discarding them.

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray - Alcohol-free, and non-toxic, mineral-based Copper-Iodine… Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

