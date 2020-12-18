Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 following an outcry from fans about the game’s poor performance on consoles.

Sony is offering full refunds to those who bought digital copies of the game on the PlayStation Store.

Developer CD Projekt Red is working on updates to fix Cyberpunk 2077 and will continue to support all versions of the game for those who choose not to get a refund.

Buggy game launches are nothing new, but the chaos following the arrival of the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 has been uniquely destructive. Shortly before CD Projekt Red’s latest title went on sale, reviews made it clear that the game was unfinished, filled with technical issues and graphical bugs. But reviewers only got access to the PC version of the game, and the console versions were even worse off. In fact, the game is so broken as to be nearly unplayable on PS4 and Xbox One for some players, and as a result, Sony has taken drastic measures.

On Thursday, Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store “until further notice.” You can no longer buy a digital copy of the game on PS4 or PS5. In a notice on its website, Sony states that it “strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction,” and will be offering full refunds to everyone who bought the game.

This announcement from Sony comes after developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology on Monday and promised that anyone who is “not pleased with the game” on their console of choice and does not want to wait and see if future updates improve the experience could get a refund. Unfortunately, Sony and Microsoft each have specific rules when it comes to requesting and receiving refunds, and because Sony’s rules are much stricter, many players were having their requests denied. That led to the creation of a Cyberpunk 2077 refund page and the delisting.

CD Projekt Red acknowledged Sony’s delisting in a tweet on Friday morning, explaining that “all physical and digital copies of the game will continue to receive support and updates” as it works to get Cyberpunk 2077 back up on the PlayStation Store. The studio didn’t offer a date of estimate for when that might happen:

Anyone who has played Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform has undoubtedly run into bugs, but while character models might freak out or cars might disappear on a high-powered PC, the game looks atrocious on last-generation consoles, has been known to freeze for a minute at a time, and causes some PS4 and Xbox One consoles to restart. There is a marked difference between a new game that needs a patch or two and the broken mess that CD Projekt Red shipped on December 10th. Worst of all, console gamers had no warning because the developer refused to let anyone review the console versions of the game ahead of time. The studio had to know what state their game was in.