Amazon’s Echo Dot is the best-selling smart speaker the company has ever made, thanks in large part to how affordable it is.

The Echo Dot retails for $50, but it goes on sale all the time; right now you can get the Dot for just $29.99.

At $25, the Echo Flex has now stolen the title of Amazon’s most affordable smart speaker — and it’s on sale today at the all-time low price of just $9.99.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is one of the most popular hardware devices Amazon has ever made for two main reasons. First, it gives users access to Amazon’s beloved virtual personal assistant, Alexa. And second, the $50 retail price makes it Amazon’s most affordable smart speaker. Or, should we say, the $50 retail price made it Amazon’s most affordable smart speaker.

Last year, Amazon released a new entry-level Alexa speaker called the Echo Flex. Whereas the Echo Dot is great for Alexa and for streaming music, the Echo Flex is pretty much a dedicated Alexa device. It’s wonderfully compact and doesn’t take up any space on a desk or table because it’s just a small box that plugs into the wall. It also retails for $25, which is half of what Amazon charges for the Dot.

The Echo Dot happens to be on sale for $29.99 right now, which is an incredible value. If you buy two with the coupon code DOT2PACK, you’ll only pay $24.99 per Dot — that’s the same as Amazon’s retail price for the Echo Flex. Pick up an Echo Flex right now, however, and you’ll only pay $9.99! That’s the lowest price Amazon has ever charged for an Alexa speaker, and it’s a deal that likely won’t last long. Hurry!

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa List Price:$24.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$15.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

