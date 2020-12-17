If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Most people know how popular the Wyze Cam is at this point, which makes sense since it’s so affordable at just $26.

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find it on sale for an all-time low of just $19.99!

That means you can get six Wyze Cams for less than you’d pay for one single $130 Nest Cam.

The Wyze Cam 1080p Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera is one of the best-selling home security cameras on Amazon’s entire site. And with around 22,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, it’s also one of the top-rated home cameras on the site. Of course, it goes without saying that anyone who has a Wyze Cam setup will immediately know why these cameras are rated so well.

A Wyze Cam has all the same core features as much more expensive rival models, like the Nest Cam Indoor and other options from big brands. It also streams and records at the same Full HD resolution. In fact, the only meaningful difference between the Wyze Cam and competitors is the fact that Wyze only charges $26 while other models can cost $100 or even more. And now, you can save even more money thanks to a special limited-time deal at Amazon.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the best-selling Wyze Cam on sale for just $19.99. That’s right, $19.99 for the most popular home security camera on Amazon’s site! This deal is absolutely nuts when you consider the fact that a single Nest Cam Indoor costs $130. That means you can literally get six Wyze Cams and still spend less money than you would on a single Nest Cam!

From motion detection and night vision to internal storage and cloud storage options, Wyze Cams have all the core features you could possibly want. They’re easy to set up, easy to use, and they’ll help keep your home secure. This is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alex… List Price:$25.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Amazon’s bullet points from the product listing:

1080P Full HD live stream direct to your smartphone day or night with night vision (up to 30 feet away). Works with 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi networks (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi)

Motion tagging technology detects and outlines motion in both live stream and playback video modes

Wyze Cam automatically records a 12-second Event Video when it detects motion or sounds. Videos are securely uploaded to the AWS cloud via end-to-end encryption and are accessible for 14 days — no subscription or monthly fees required.

Continuous recording with local storage – Wyze Cam supports local storage of recordings to a microSD card (sold separately). Playback videos with your Wyze app to solve life’s mysteries. Local Storage – Supports 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB microSD cards in FAT32 format

Magnetic base, 6-foot power cable, and included adhesive metal plate let you mount your Wyze Cam anywhere – no screws required. Field of View: 110° lens

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant: ask your voice assistant to show your front door, kids room, or anywhere else you have your Wyze Cam

Video – H.264 encoding. Day time video: 15 FPS. Night vision: 10 FPS. Night Vision – 4 IR LEDs (850nm) | Illuminates up to 29.6 feet (9 meters)

Camera – Lens: F2.0 aperture, 2.8mm focal length | Image sensor: 1/2.9″ CMOS | Digital zoom: 8x

NOTE: Kindly refer to the user manual provided as a PDF manual in the product description section

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alex… List Price:$25.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.