This winter is shaping up to be a coronavirus nightmare as new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to set new records across America.

You need the best protection out there, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are both certified by NIOSH to work just as well as 3M N95 masks.

Amazon also has AccuMed cup style KN95 masks, which cost just $2.12 each and work even better according to independent lab tests.

Everyone is in search of the best possible coronavirus protection now that new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are spiking to scary new records. NIOSH N95 face masks aren’t as difficult to find online as they were a few months ago, but the problem is that they’re almost always either restricted or price-gouged. Shady online retailers charge as much as $270 for a single box of N95 masks, which is completely obscene.

Thankfully, there’s some good news: There are several excellent mask options available now at Amazon, many of which are tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA.

First up, we recently found a new type of mask that works better than anything else we’ve come across according to lab tests. AccuMed cup style KN95 masks look a lot like 3M N95 masks, but far more important is the fact that they filter small particles even better than most 3M N95 masks. Lab testing found that these masks filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small airborne particles. It obviously doesn’t get much better than that, and they’re on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each thanks to a coupon you can clip.

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As for the best-selling face masks among our readers right now, Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are at the top of the list by a wide margin. These are among the only FDA-authorized masks on Amazon right now, and they were tested by NIOSH just like N95 masks. After all, a mask can’t be authorized for emergency medical use by the FDA unless it’s been certified by NIOSH. 10-packs of Powecom masks retail for $45 but are on sale now for about half that much.

NIOSH found that these Powecom and AccuMed masks filter up to 99.4% of tiny airborne particles, and that’s even better than most 3M N95 masks on the market. While 3M masks can cost $15 apiece or even more, these FDA-authorized masks are priced much lower thanks to surprising discounts on Amazon.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re looking for another option for high-quality masks that were made right here in the USA but weren’t tested by NIOSH, we’ve got you covered. Bluegrass Masks BGM-1001 face masks were tested by an independant lab and found to filter 97.4% of 3-micron particles, and they’re under $2 each when you buy a 10-pack. That makes them the most affordable masks on all of Amazon that filter more than 95% of particles — and again, they’re made in the USA!

Of note, you can also get the same Bluegrass masks without the nose foam pre-attached for even less money.

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | Ready-to… Price:$17.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | DIY Nose… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’d feel safer using NIOSH N95 masks, we totally understand and that’s why we’ve rounded up the best options available right now from Amazon.

There are two important things you should note about the NIOSH N95 masks on Amazon before you place any orders. First, they’re definitely going to sell out so you’ll need to hustle if you want some. And second, you can actually get the same level of protection — or even better protection, actually — from other types of face masks as long as they’re on the FDA’s EUA list. If a KN95 mask is FDA-authorized, it means NIOSH has tested the mask and its efficacy has been confirmed.

So before we get to the N95 masks, we have a few good options for people who want the best possible protection but would rather not take any N95 mask supply away from hospital workers and other people who need them.

First, you can pick up a box of 15 Moldex N95 masks for $75.95. They’re pricey, but these are real NIOSH-approved N95 masks from one of the top manufacturers in America. If you want to spend even less, this next deal certainly has Moldex beat. ZYB-11 N95 respirators sold directly by Amazon are somehow discounted to less than $3 each right now, and there are no restrictions on who can buy them.

On top of those NIOSH-approved options, you can also pick up Fangtian N95 masks right now for $4 each when you buy boxes of 20 masks. Plus, several different 3M N95 and R95 mask options are in stock as well. A quick note for anyone who is unaware: R95 masks are just like N95 masks but they also filter oil-based particles in addition to the droplets and aerosols that N95 masks filter.

