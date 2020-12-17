If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell is obviously the #1 hand sanitizer brand on the market, and Amazon has some shockingly good Purell deals right now.

There’s also another option that has been proven to kill the novel coronavirus, and it does something Purell cannot.

FDA-registered My-Shield Hand Sanitizer Foam has been tested and proven to kill the coronavirus, and it keeps working for hours after you apply it.

Purell hand sanitizer is the top brand out there, which is why it’s impossible to find in most grocery stores right now. Apart from high-quality face masks like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 masks that NIOSH has certified to work even better than many 3M N95 masks, hand sanitizer is the most crucial thing you should have during the coronavirus pandemic.

While it’s true that Purell is impossible to find in most stores right now, there are actually several Purell listings at Amazon that are in stock. What’s more, they’re shockingly available at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic began. 12-packs of Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of Purell 1-liter refill bottles are the hottest listings at the moment, though they’re both sellout risks considering how hot they’ve been lately. You should definitely stock up while you can, but there’s another type of hand sanitizer you really should check out as well.

ESC makes a product called My-Shield Hand Sanitizer Foam that not enough people know about. It’s FDA-registered and formulated right here in the USA, but the most important thing about it is a special capability that sets it apart from Purell and other alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

My-Shield Hand Sanitizer Foam - Alcohol-Free, Long-lasting Protection. Kills 99.999% of Germs.… Price:$17.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

My-Shield is fully tested and proven to kill the novel coronavirus just like Purell. But instead of using ethyl alcohol as the active ingredient, it uses a nontoxic chemical called zetrisil. What’s so special about My-Shield and zetrisil, you ask? There are two things you need to know, and you’ll find them both in this key blurb from ESC’s press release:

ESC’s FDA- & Health Canada-registered hand sanitizers show an initial 30- & 60-second virus kill rate of 99.90%, with persistence of virus-killing activity for four hours after a single initial application. The company claims its Zetrisil®-based hand sanitizer is far safer and more effective than alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Zetrisil® stays on the surface of the skin and is proven to kill the COVID-19 virus for four hours per application. In contrast, alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be absorbed into the bloodstream, are extremely flammable, and are only proven effective for a few minutes after each application. These factors make traditional alcohol-based hand sanitizers a less than optimal choice for use in children. Because Zetrisil® is safer than traditional agents and remains on the skin for several hours, children are protected longer without the need for frequent applications of sanitizer.

First of all, this hand sanitizer is proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Most of the other sanitizer brands you come across talk about killing “germs,” “bacteria,” and “viruses.” They never specifically name the coronavirus because they haven’t been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, and they can get in serious trouble for making that unfounded claim. ESC’s My-Shield Hand Sanitizer Foam, on the other hand, is a proven coronavirus killer that provides lasting protection instead of only killing the virus when you apply the sanitizer.

On top of that, My-Shield doesn’t just kill the coronavirus and other germs at the time of application, like Purell. Instead, it continues to kill SARS-CoV-2 and other germs for several hours after it’s applied. That means you’re getting lasting protection against COVID-19 and other viruses, so all you need to think about is your mask instead of also having to worry about washing your hands every time you touch an object or surface in a public space.

Definitely check it out before it sells out at Amazon, which could be pretty soon now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag.

