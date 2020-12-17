If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Searching for the perfect compliments to lights at your house? Holiday decorating is something that many people enjoy throughout the world. Setting up festive lights, displays, and trees can bring along a sense of wonderment, not only for the people setting them up. There are many who drive around during the tail end of the year to look at holiday decorations and marvel at the fantastic creativity that people display. So if you’re looking for a way to step up your own game at home, you should really check out all of the options available. That includes the inflatable variety, as there are so many amazing decorations that will ripple in the wind and create larger-than-life imagery for your yard. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite inflatable holiday decorations to add to your winter wonderland on your yard. That way, maybe people will drive by your house to bring holiday cheer.

Fits perfectly in the snow

Being able to look out on your lawn and see a blanket of snow can really get one in the mood to celebrate. That’s why the GOOSH 5 Foot Tall Inflatable Snowman is a perfect addition to that scene. This snowman is holding a gift box, ready to pass it along. All you’ll need to do to set it up is plug it in and, within minutes, he’ll be standing tall. There are LED lights built in that are very bright, so you don’t have to add your own lights. This will anchor securely to the ground, as there are two stakes and two tethers that can secure it. It comes with a 10-foot extension cord, grounded stakes, fastened ropes, and built-in sandbags. Plus, it all pops up in a minute. This uses only 12V of power to inflate and remain upright.

Key Features:

5-foot tall snowman holding a gift box

Plugs in and inflates within minutes

10-foot extension cord

Add some extra height

If you don’t have any trees in your yard, or at least are looking for a fuller one during the winter time, might we suggest the Twinkle Star Christmas Inflatable 7 Feet Xmas Tree? It does reach seven feet in height when it’s inflated and it adds a festive look to your yard. There are four LED lights inside, so this will light up and stay lit. It will inflate in moments and will remain that way, as long as you zipper the bottom zipper. You can even use this indoors, if you have tall ceilings. The fan and adaptor should stay away from water while it is outdoors. There are built-in sandbags as well as six ground stakes and three ropes.

Key Features:

Seven feet in height

Four LED lights inside

Built-in sandbags

A symbol of the season

When people think of the holidays, they think of gingerbread houses. So a Joiedomi Yard Decoration 5ft Self-Inflatable Gingerbread Man is a great addition to any yard. This measures five feet in height and features swirling LED lights to light up the winter evenings. It has a fixed sandbag, two fasten ropes, four ground stakes, and a plug with UL certification. It pops up in minutes and is made with superior quality, so it can last, even in inclimate weather. This is child-safe and non-toxic as well.

Key Features:

Swirling LED lights

Fixed sandbag, two fasten ropes, four ground stakes

Child-safe and non-toxic

Riding in style

The AsterOutdoor 6ft Christmas Decorations Inflatable Santa w/Train is a very fun addition. It is equipped with a blower, so it can automatically inflate. It measures 72″ x 61.3″ x 41.3″ and will look great indoors or outdoors. It’s Santa Claus riding on a train and it has three built-in LED lights that light it all up. It is equipped with six stakes and two ropes to keep it in place. The box that it comes in and can be packed in is small, so it won’t take up much room when it isn’t the holiday season.

Key Features:

Measures 72″ x 61.3″ x 41.3″

Three built-in LED lights

Packs up small

For a favorite book character

Celebrating an all-time literary character, the Gemmy Airblown Grinch with Present is a top choice. It’s the Grinch decked out for the season with his mischievous smile. He’s holding a present, ready to visit Whoville. There are energy-efficient lights and it inflates in minutes. You can use this indoors or outdoors and it can help create a custom scene. It measures about four feet in height, so it won’t take up a ton of room.

Key Features:

The Grinch holding a present

Energy-efficient lights

Four feet in height

