If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it still Black Friday 2020? It seems like it if you head over to Amazon and check out the great Instant Pot deals available right now.

Pricing starts as low as $59.96 for the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova, which is now the best-selling model on Amazon thanks to this deal.

The smartphone-connected Instant Pot Smart WiFi gets the biggest discount, but all these deals are ending soon with Christmas now just one week away.

Head over to Amazon’s holiday deals hub right now, and you’ll see that it isn’t quite as packed full of deals as it has been for the past few weeks. That shouldn’t be much of a surprise, of course, since Black Friday and Cyber Week are now behind us. That means things like wireless headphones and big-screen TVs aren’t on sale anymore with the same deep discounts we saw last month — but don’t worry because it’s not all bad news.

Despite the fact that Christmas is now about a week away, there are still some exciting new sales hitting Amazon right now. We already told you about so many hot sales so far this week, but now there’s a handful of deals that you definitely won’t want to miss: Four fantastic Instant Pot deals just hit Amazon’s site ahead of Christmas!

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Amazon finally has black KN95 masks back in stock that are NIOSH-certified to work just as well as 3M N95 masks Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

To start things off, let’s take a look at the most affordable models that make perfect gifts for anyone on your list: the Instant Pot Duo Nova and the Instant Pot Duo Mini. The former is down to $59.96 for the 6-quart model, which is a nice big $40 discount that’s good enough to make this the single best-selling Instant Pot model on Amazon’s whole site. Meanwhile, the 3-quart Duo Mini is on sale for $59.99.

On top of those great deals, the $150 Instant Pot Smart WiFi is on sale right now for just $89.99, matching the lowest price of the year. This $60 discount makes it far and away the most affordable smart pressure cooker that can connect to your iPhone or Android Handset. And finally, if you want to go all out, the $200 Instant Pot Max with the popular canning feature is on sale for $149.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these Instant Pot deals. But with Chanukah set to begin on Friday and Christmas right around the corner, there’s no telling how much longer these deals will last.

Instant Pot Duo Nova – $59.96

Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.96 You Save:$40.03 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini – $59.99

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… Price:$59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi – $89.99

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max – $149.00

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt List Price:$199.95 Price:$149.00 You Save:$50.95 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.